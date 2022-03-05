Entertainment: Lectures on the horizon will make you smart(er)

Gold Hill and gun fights

Gold Hill is hosting a lecture series starting next week. On March 10 will be a short film and lecture about the Long Branch Saloon shootout – a 1879 gunfight in Dodge City, Kansas.

The publisher and editor of the Virginia City Insider Magazine will discuss the shootout and present a short film about the gunfight.

The lecture starts at 7:00 p.m. and costs $10 per person. Link to information: https://goldhillhotel.net/event/lecture-series-commencement/

Women in science

Move it forward with this online panel discussion with panelists from across the University of Nevada, Reno campus. The discussion includes speakers from diverse backgrounds and disciplines, each with a shared desire to promote personal and professional success.

Women In Science is presented by Women in Science and Engineering (WiSE), a Living Learning Community of first-year students at the University of Nevada, Reno, focused on building community among women who are pursuing degrees in science, math and engineering programs. The program is produced with support from the College of Science and Research & Innovation. It’s Tuesday, March 8.

Information: https://events.unr.edu/event/women_in_science_moving_it_forward_university_panel

The Environmental Legacy of Harry Reid

The University Libraries is hosting a free, online event on the late Harry Reid’s environmental legacy. Reid’s environmental advocacy established a precedent for land and water management in Nevada and the U.S. West. Harry Reid Fellow, Christian Filbrun, reflects on the late Harry Reid’s environmental legacy Wednesday, March 9.

Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-environmental-legacy-of-harry-reid-transforming-nevada-tickets-260712386767?aff=ebdssbeac

Ramanujan, “The Man Who Knew Infinity”

Ken Ono, mathematician, co-producer and consultant on the movie “The Man Who Knew Infinity” about mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan is hosting a screening of the film.

Ono will also share several clips from the film in his lecture and will tell stories about the production and promotion of the film. His talk is Thursday, March 10 at 7:00 pm.

There’s a public screening of the film at the Joe Crowley Student Union Theater, March 10 at 4 p.m. Registration information: unr.edu/dsls.