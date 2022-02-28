School district drops mask requirement on buses

Washoe County School District over the weekend notified parents and families that students and staff will no longer be required to wear masks on school buses and other district transportation.

The district’s announcement follows new guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention adjusting how it monitors and assesses COVID-19 at the community level. Washoe County is at the medium level of community risk.

From WCSD officials:

Mask-wearing is optional for students and staff members on buses.

The CDC is making this change to align with new guidance lifting mask requirements inside classrooms where there is a low- or medium community level of COVID illness.

Once again, beginning Monday, February 28, students and staff members will not be required to wear masks while riding in or operating school buses in the Washoe County School District.

Mask wearing is optional for staff or students who wish to continue wearing them.