Police patrol new school zone on Neil Road

Many drivers aren’t slowing down in a new school zone on Neil Road in south Reno, according to officials from the Reno Police Department. The school zone, between South Virginia Street and Delucchi Lane, serves the Coral Academy of Science complex which includes a high school and a new elementary school in the former 24-Hour Fitness.

A new school zone is in place on Neil Road for the Coral Academy of Science complex. Image: Provided by RPD

Reno police officers on a recent patrol of the school zone said many drivers weren’t following the new speed limit in the zone. Their hope is that these are drivers who travel that stretch often and haven’t yet noticed the change.

Speeds in the school zone are set at 15 miles per hour on school days from 7-8:30 a.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m. In addition to speeding tickets, drivers are often also issued tickets for distracted driving and pedestrian right of way violations in school zones.

In the past four months 272 drivers have been ticketed in school zones, RPD noted.

Reno Police will be patrolling the zone more in the future, officials said, with help from Washoe County School District Police and the Nevada Highway Patrol.

“Everyone’s attention to detail when operating a motor vehicle matters. That attention helps to keep our roads safe, prevents tragedies from occurring and ultimately saves lives,” RPD officials said in a statement. “Motorists are reminded to always ‘Look Up, Look Out’ and be aware of your surroundings and when in areas where high pedestrian traffic is present, remember that ‘Locked Eyes Save Lives.’”

Source: RPD