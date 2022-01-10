Kindergarten registration open for fall 2022

Registration is open for families to enroll kindergartners for the 2022-2023 school year, according to Washoe County School District officials. They’re also reminding parents of new age requirements for kindergarteners set by the Nevada Department of Education and approved by the Nevada Legislature in 2021.

“Enrollment will be based on the student’s age at the start of the school year, not by their level of readiness for school,” district officials said in a statement.

Children who will be five years old on or before the first day of the school year can register. The first day for schools following the district’s balanced calendar is Aug. 15, and for schools following the capital projects calendar is Aug. 29. Students who have attended pre-kindergarten in a school or home setting and turn five before Sept. 30, 2022 can also register for kindergarten for the 2022-2023 school year.

Families can use the district’s WCSD Schools Zones map to find their zoned school.

“We look forward to welcoming our new kindergartners to school this fall as they begin their academic careers with us,” said Kacey Edgington, kindergarten coordinator for WCSD. “The early days of our children’s education are important because for most students, it is their first exposure to learning in a classroom, making friends among their peers in school, and getting accustomed to the school setting.”

Registration is available online at https://www.washoeschools.net/register, and kindergarten-specific information is at https://www.washoeschools.net/kinder.

Source: WCSD