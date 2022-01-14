Hug High closes tomorrow due to staff illnesses

Washoe County School District officials tonight said Hug High School will be closed tomorrow because of staff shortages caused by illnesses and student absences. Not all illnesses are COVID-19 related, district spokesperson Vickie Campbell said.

The following announcement is being sent to parents of students at Hug High.

Good evening, Hug families—

This is Cristina Oronoz, principal of Hug High School, with an important message:

Due to a high number of staff illnesses and absences, our school will go to Temporary Distance Learning tomorrow only, Friday, January 14. There will be no in-person instruction at Hug High School tomorrow, and no extracurricular activities—including athletics and performing arts practices or performances—before or after school. Your student will find lessons and guidance online from their teachers and teachers will be reaching out to students with more information.

In-person instruction will resume on Tuesday, January 18, following Monday’s federal holiday.

A breakfast and lunch meal can be picked up tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Washoe County School District’s Central Kitchen, 585 Spice Islands Court Sparks, Nevada.

I know our move to Temporary Distance Learning is a difficult adjustment for you, our families, and it is certainly not what we had hoped for. I am, however, very grateful for the hard work and support of staff, students, and their families during this time.

Once again, due to a high number of staff illnesses and absences, Hug High School will go to Temporary Distance Learning tomorrow only, Friday, January 14, and will resume in-person instruction on Tuesday, January 18 following the federal holiday.