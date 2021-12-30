City considering more restrooms on the river

The local nonprofit One Truckee River is pushing for more public restrooms on the Truckee River. The group is attending City of Reno meetings to discuss its Truckee River Restroom Project and propose new restrooms on the river.

A “Portland Loo” was the first public restroom installed on the river at Brodhead Memorial Park.

“Public restrooms are basic building blocks of complete, functioning public parks,” said Iris Jehle-Peppard, executive director of One Truckee River.

Community is invited to attend the following meetings:

Ward 3: Tuesday, January 4, 5:30 – 7:30 pm at the Reno City Hall Council Chambers, One E. 1st Street, Reno.

Ward 1: Monday, January 10, 5:30 – 7:30 pm at the McKinley Arts and Culture Center, 925 Riverside Drive.

Ward 5: Tuesday, January 11, 5:30 – 7:30 pm at the Reno City Hall Council Chambers, One E. 1st Street, Reno.

Parks commission: Tuesday, January 18, 5:30 to 7 pm at the McKinley Arts and Culture Center, 925 Riverside Drive.

City Council: Wednesday, February 9, 10 am at the Reno City Hall Council Chambers, One E. 1st Street, Reno.

More information, and a survey, is at onetruckeeriver.org.

SOURCE: One Truckee River