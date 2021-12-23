Cattlemen’s Update returns to provide market, production and research updates

The University of Nevada, Reno’s annual Cattlemen’s Update is scheduled for seven sessions Jan. 10-14, 2022 offering ranchers with the latest research-based information on the cattle industry.

Six of the sessions will be hosted in-person at various locations throughout the state. A seventh is offered virtually via Zoom.

Each three- to four-hour session will feature experts from UNR’s College of Agriculture, Biotechnology and Natural Resources and its Extension and Experiment Station units. They’ll cover issues impacting cattle ranching including animal health, production, profitability and sustainability.

The cost to attend is $20 per ranch, which includes lunch or dinner at in-person events.

Schedule:

Jan. 10, 10 a.m., Virtual session via Zoom only

Register athttps://unrextension.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_a4ec6moBTfi6oFCdIqtRIA.

Jan. 10, 5:30 p.m., Sierra Valley, California,dinner provided

Sierra Valley Grange #466, 92203 Highway 70

Jan. 11, 10 a.m., Gardnerville,lunch provided

Carson Valley United Methodist Church, 1375 Centerville Lane

Jan. 11, 5:30 p.m., Fallon,dinner provided

Fallon Convention Center, 100 Campus Way

Jan. 12, 5:30 p.m., Ely,dinner provided

Ely Convention Center, 150 W. Sixth St.

Jan. 13, 12:30 p.m., Elko,dinner provided

Dalling Hall, 600 Commercial St.

Jan. 14, 10 a.m., Winnemucca,lunch provided

Extension Office, 1085 Fairgrounds Road

For more information, contact Staci Emm, Extension educator for Mineral County, at [email protected] or 775-475-4227.

Source: UNR Extension