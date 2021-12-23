Cattlemen’s Update returns to provide market, production and research updates

The University of Nevada, Reno’s annual Cattlemen’s Update is scheduled for seven sessions Jan. 10-14, 2022 offering ranchers with the latest research-based information on the cattle industry.
Six of the sessions will be hosted in-person at various locations throughout the state. A seventh is offered virtually via Zoom.
Each three- to four-hour session will feature experts from UNR’s College of Agriculture, Biotechnology and Natural Resources and its Extension and Experiment Station units. They’ll cover issues impacting cattle ranching including animal health, production, profitability and sustainability.
The cost to attend is $20 per ranch, which includes lunch or dinner at in-person events.
Schedule:
Jan. 10, 10 a.m., Virtual session via Zoom only
Register athttps://unrextension.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_a4ec6moBTfi6oFCdIqtRIA.
Jan. 10, 5:30 p.m., Sierra Valley, California,dinner provided
Sierra Valley Grange #466, 92203 Highway 70
Jan. 11, 10 a.m., Gardnerville,lunch provided
Carson Valley United Methodist Church, 1375 Centerville Lane
Jan. 11, 5:30 p.m., Fallon,dinner provided
Fallon Convention Center, 100 Campus Way
Jan. 12, 5:30 p.m., Ely,dinner provided
Ely Convention Center, 150 W. Sixth St.
Jan. 13, 12:30 p.m., Elko,dinner provided
Dalling Hall, 600 Commercial St.
Jan. 14, 10 a.m., Winnemucca,lunch provided
Extension Office, 1085 Fairgrounds Road
For more information, contact Staci Emm, Extension educator for Mineral County, at [email protected] or 775-475-4227.
Source: UNR Extension
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.