PHOTOS: Locals ‘Rally for Roe’ in support of abortion rights

A crowd of mostly women gathered Saturday at the Locomotion Plaza in downtown Reno to rally in support of abortion rights and protest against a a new state law in Texas that bans abortions after six weeks, before most women know they are pregnant. The event was organized by Northern Nevada Marches Forward, which also puts together the annual Reno Women’s March.

Reno’s rally was one of more than 600 across the U.S. on Saturday, with protests also taking place in San Francisco, Washington D.C., New York and Chicago.

Below are photos from the event.