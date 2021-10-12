Health district to host in-school vaccine clinics

Local COVID-19 vaccine clinics have now expanded to several area schools in an effort to get more people vaccinated. Washoe County School District (WCSD) is working with Washoe County Health District to host vaccine clinics at five area schools during school hours for students ages 12 and older.

Participating schools include Dilworth, Pine, Desert Skies and Vaughn middle schools and Hug High School.

The vaccine sites will open to community members for a short time each day once classes are dismissed.

The COVID-19 vaccines are free and anyone 12 and older can receive a vaccination, regardless of immigration status.

Students ages 12-17 who attend participating schools can receive the Pfizer vaccine with a signed permission slip from a parent or guardian, and those 18 or older can opt for the shot themselves. Permission slips are online at https://www.washoeschools.net/Page/16510.

Parents or guardians who sign for their student will need confirm their consent before their student gets the shot. “Parents and guardians of children with a signed permission slip will also receive a phone call to verify their consent before vaccines are administered,” WCSD officials said.

Once the clinic locations open for community vaccinations, the health district will offer Pfizer, Moderna or Janssen vaccines. Appointments for the second Pfizer dose will be made for three weeks later at the school the location. Those who receive the Moderna shot can get their second dose at a local pharmacy or at the Health District. The Janssen vaccine is one dose and does not require a return visit.

Locations, dates and times for community member vaccination are:

Dilworth Middle School, 255 Prater Way, Sparks

#1: Thursday, Oct. 14, 3 – 4:30 p.m.

#2: Thursday, Nov. 4, 3 – 4:30 p.m.

Pine Middle School, 4800 Neil Road, Reno

#1: Tuesday, Oct. 19, 3 – 4:30 p.m.

#2: Tuesday, Nov. 9, 3 – 4:30 p.m.

Hug High School, 2880 Sutro St., Reno

#1: Friday, Oct. 22, 3:15 – 4:45 p.m.

#2: Tuesday, Nov. 16, 3:15 – 4:45 p.m.

Desert Skies Middle School, 7550 Donatello Dr., Reno

#1: Monday, Oct. 25, 3 – 4:30 p.m.

#2: Monday, Nov. 15, 3 – 4:30 p.m.

Vaughn Middle School, 1200 Bresson Ave., Reno

#1: Thursday, Oct. 28, 3 – 4:30 p.m.

#2: Thursday, Nov. 18, 3 – 4:30 p.m.

Source: WCSD