School board seeks to censure Trustee Jeff Church

The Washoe County School Board of Trustees is seeking to censure Trustee Jeff Church. Other trustees alleged Church breached his duties as a trustee and failed to abide by board policies.

“President [Angela] Taylor received multiple complaints about Trustee Church and his actions as a Trustee related to Board Policy, Board protocols, as well as his duty of loyalty, care, and fiduciary duty that a Trustee owes the District,” the meeting agenda for next week’s Board of Trustees meeting notes. “President Taylor discussed these issues with Trustee Church [and] former Vice-President Caudill, and President Taylor met with Trustee Church to discuss the concerns raised and reminded him of his responsibility to follow Board Policy and protocols.”

They alleged he failed to follow his commitment to board rules. This Is Reno reported in April that Church voted against a resolution to follow board rules. He also hinted at filing a lawsuit against the district.

“I want to remind you this is not the first time anybody has sued or threatened to sue or brought litigation against an employer, and I have not done that at this point,” Church said at the April meeting.

But Church’s refusal to abide by board policies is what prompted the censure attempt.

“On April 27, 2021, the Trustees acted to accept and honor their commitments to Board Policy,” the school district agenda indicates. “To the contrary, Trustee Church refused and voted to oppose honoring his commitment to follow Board Policy. President Taylor has corrected the record and made formal and informal statements to protect the District from Trustee Church’s statements.

“President Taylor even attempted to work with Trustee Church through mediation to ensure that he followed Board Policies,” the agenda continues. “It has become clear to President Taylor that none of these steps have worked.”

They said “censure is the appropriate next step in addressing Trustee Church’s failures to follow Board Policies, Protocols, and the Balanced model of government.”

Church said he did nothing wrong.

“I assure you that my character, competence meet the high ideals you expect of me and that there is no misconduct. Watch any Board meeting and you’ll see my professional staunch advocacy for quality education, transparency, and the taxpayer,” he said in an emailed statement to This Is Reno.

UPDATE: This story was updated to include a statement from Church.