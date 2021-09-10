PHOTOS: 9/11 Week of Remembrance exhibit on display at UNR

Photos by Isaac Hoops

Over the next week a series of origami crane installations will be placed throughout the University of Nevada, Reno campus to honor the lives of those who died during the September 11 terrorist attacks. The first installation went up in the shape of two towers in the Welcome Center of the first floor of Joe Crowley Student Union. Additional strings of cranes will be strung throughout the campus in the coming days.

The installation, “9/11: A Week of Remembrance and Services Through Art,” is a collaboration between the university’s Veteran’s Services Office and the Center for Student Engagement with support from the David J. Drakulich Art Foundation: For Freedom of Expression.

“The University staff and faculty have a shared experience around September 11th; everyone has a story and it impacted everyone at some level,” said Chai Glenn-Cook, director of veteran services at the university. “The 20th anniversary is an appropriate moment in time to pause and think about that day, the lives lost and how it has shaped who we are as individuals and as a nation.”

More than 3,000 origami cranes will be used to represent the more than 3,000 lives lost on that day. The paper used for the cranes is made from retired military uniforms that were pulverized and repurposed into paper by UNR students and community members.

In a statement about the project university officials noted, “Origami cranes are a popular Japanese symbol representing prosperity, healing and peace. The goal and purpose of the installation is for the campus and Reno community to stop, reflect, remember and move toward the future.”

In addition to the origami installations, thousands of small United States flags were placed in the lawn outside the student union on Sept. 9.

The origami crane installations will be on display through Sept. 17. Parking is available in the Brian Whalen Parking Complex or near the Joe Crowley Student Union, and parking fees may apply.

Source: UNR

More than 3,000 origami cranes will be used to form a number of art installations on the UNR campus as part of a 9/11 remembrance project. Image: Isaac Hoops / This Is Reno