City council passes resolution requesting ban on sport wildlife hunts

The Reno City Council today passed a resolution advocating for a ban on wildlife hunting contests, specifically “unprotected fur-bearing mammals” such as coyotes.

“This is an animal cruelty issue, and I find it heinous,” Mayor Hillary Schieve said. “I want us to be a city where people understand we will not tolerate cruelty to animals.”

Council members said the resolution is not about a hunting ban, but rather contests such as those where participants get prizes to kill coyotes.

“While the specifics vary, these contests are typically described as organized events in which participants compete for monetary or other prizes for killing the most and/or largest animals within a certain time period,” a city staff report noted.

Council member Bonnie Weber was the lone no vote against the measure.

“This is something that our Washoe County Commission should’ve been involved with but did not support,” Weber said. “I can’t support this resolution.”

The approved resolution, named in honor of late Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe Chair Norm Harry, will be sent to the Nevada Board of Wildlife Commissioners.