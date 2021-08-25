Eat your heart out: Noble Pie celebrates milestone anniversary

It’s been quite the year—and that’s especially true for anyone who opened a business amid the pandemic.

Noble Pie Parlor last Wednesday celebrated the one-year anniversary of its south Reno location at the Summit Mall. The festivities included discounts on food and special pourings from About Town Deb, Imbīb Custom Brews and Crystal Basin Cellars Winery.

The highlight of the event, however, came from a foodie feast dubbed Eats of Strength. During the contest, participants were tasked with downing a 14-inch cheese pizza, 12 atomic wings and a 32-ounce Noble Pale Ale—in that order.

“Eats of Strength” winner Chris Conant said he wasn’t even planning to compete when he went to the anniversary party of Noble Pie Parlor’s south Reno location. Image: Courtesy Noble Pie Parlor

To the surprise of owner Ryan Goldhammer, more than one patron completed the challenge, but it was “average Joe” (i.e. not a professional eater) Chris Conant who took home the gold—and a lot of prizes—after finishing his plates in seven minutes and seven seconds.

“We were nervous that the competition parameters may have been a bit too intimidating to your average eater, but this even gave us confidence that even the average Joe has what it takes to defeat the Eats of Strength,” Goldhammer said. “The competition itself was intense… it really came down to the wire in terms of winners. But everyone seemed to love it.”

The top three winners from the competition shared $2,000 in prizes, including a private barrel tasting and charcuterie pairing at Crystal Basin Cellars Winery and Nello Olivo Winery, four bottles of wine, a $150 gift card toNoblePieSummit, a five-gallon keg from Imbīb Custom Brews Reno, a year’s subscription toedible Reno Tahoemagazine and more.

Guests not participating in the competition stayed close by, hooting and hollering and cheering on contestants on the outdoor patio. While the celebration was fun, the real achievement of the night was the one-year milestone Noble Pie Parlor was able to achieve.

“This location was always special to Noble Pie Parlor, but there’s no denying the year was far more difficult than a non-pandemic could have been,” Goldhammer said. Without the support of the community, Goldhammer acknowledged they couldn’t have made it this far.

Those who frequent the Midtown location should keep their eyes peeled for a similar competition coming soon. Goldhammer said it’s definitely on the docket for the two-year anniversary party at Summit Mall.