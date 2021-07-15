fbpx
Sand Harbor boat ramp to close for season

By ThisIsReno
By ThisIsReno
lake tahoe
Lake Tahoe. Photo by Tim Peterson on Unsplash
The boat ramp at Sand Harbor will close for the season at 8 p.m. July 18 due to low water conditions. The announcement was made Wednesday by officials from Nevada State Parks.

Officials said the closure is intended to prevent boats from being damaged during launch and protect the launch lanes.

Non-motorized, carry-in boats will still be permitted to launch from the Sand Harbor boat launch area. The parking lot will remain open for those users.

The El Dorado, Kings Beach and Tahoe Vista public launches are also closed due to low water.

Power boat users should plan to use other boat launches around the lake to get on the water. Public boat launches still open include Cave Rock near Glenbrook and Lake Forest in Tahoe City. A number of private launches are also available.

All boats launching into Lake Tahoe must undergo a mandatory inspection to stop aquatic invasive species. For boat launch and inspection information visit https://tahoeboatinspections.com/.

