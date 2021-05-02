fbpx
Home > News > Sisolak-backed bill proposes state public health resource office
News

Sisolak-backed bill proposes state public health resource office

By ThisIsReno
By ThisIsReno
Gov. Steve Sisolak today held an event to unveil one of two mobile vaccination units (MVU) recently brought to the state by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help in vaccination efforts in rural areas. Image: Jeri Davis / April 5, 2021.
Gov. Steve Sisolak today held an event to unveil one of two mobile vaccination units (MVU) recently brought to the state by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help in vaccination efforts in rural areas. Image: Jeri Davis / April 5, 2021.

A proposalto createaState Public Health Resource Office to better address public health needs was introduced in Nevada’s Senate Thursday.

Senate Bill 424 was proposed by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak who’s looking to fill gaps within the state’s public health infrastructure. He also hopes the office can increase statewide coordination among public health partners and bring in new sources of federal and private funding to support the work.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed deficiencies in the critical role public health preparedness plays in responding to public health and medical emergencies,” said Gov. Sisolak. “Nevada’s public health systems require meaningful transformation to respond to the State’s evolving preparedness and delivery needs so that Nevada can continue our recovery efforts and build a stronger, more resilient public health infrastructure.”

The proposal would house the Health Resource Office within the Division of Public and BehavioralHealth and would provide for an appointed public health officer to lead the office.

Source: Nevada Governor’s Office

ThisIsReno

This Is Reno is your source for independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated. #thisisreno

Related Stories

Gov. Sisolak proposes legislation to fund State Infrastructure Bank

Nevada lawmakers weigh fire-fighting coordination, liability

J4NG students speak with local officials at Virtual Day with...

Legislators raise awareness for sexual assault on Denim Day (sponsored)

Legislative bill proposes public health insurance option for Nevadans

Educators rally for new revenue sources

Share via
 
Send this to a friend