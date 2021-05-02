Sisolak-backed bill proposes state public health resource office

A proposalto createaState Public Health Resource Office to better address public health needs was introduced in Nevada’s Senate Thursday.

Senate Bill 424 was proposed by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak who’s looking to fill gaps within the state’s public health infrastructure. He also hopes the office can increase statewide coordination among public health partners and bring in new sources of federal and private funding to support the work.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed deficiencies in the critical role public health preparedness plays in responding to public health and medical emergencies,” said Gov. Sisolak. “Nevada’s public health systems require meaningful transformation to respond to the State’s evolving preparedness and delivery needs so that Nevada can continue our recovery efforts and build a stronger, more resilient public health infrastructure.”

The proposal would house the Health Resource Office within the Division of Public and BehavioralHealth and would provide for an appointed public health officer to lead the office.

Source: Nevada Governor’s Office