School zoning changes to be discussed at virtual meeting

Washoe County School District is considering zoning changes that could affect seven schools in north Reno, Panther Valley, Sun Valley and North Valleys for the 2022-2023 school year. It’ll host a virtual Zoning Advisory Committee meeting Thursday, March 11 at 5:30 p.m. to consider public input on the changes.

The zoning changes are the result of new school construction and the opening of those schools, said the district in a statement. The changes will affect elementary, middle and high schools and are intended to eliminate overcrowding and accommodate a growing number of students in those areas.

Schools that could be impacted by the proposed zoning changes are:

Alice Smith Elementary School

William O’Brien Middle School

North Valleys High School

Esther Bennett Elementary School

Lois Allen Elementary School

Desert Skies Middle School

The new Proctor R. Hug High School at Wildcreek

District officials said that families whose children may be affected by possible zoning changes should attend the meeting to learn about the possible zoning changes and provide input to the committee. Questions or comments may be submitted online to zoning@washoeschools.net.

The meeting will be available to watch online at https://youtu.be/DZrYWWQ6lk0

Source: WCSD