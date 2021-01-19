Weekending: New tubing park open in Tahoe

The newest snow park to open in South Lake Tahoe started welcoming guests on Dec. 19. In the height of the pandemic, the owners are following safety protocols while offering a safe atmosphere for people to get out with their kids.

Tube Tahoe focuses on family-fun with three machine-groomed tubing lanes in Meyers, California. The first lane allows 1-3 riders at a time, while the other two lanes operate side by side and can accommodate 1-2 riders per lane.

The process is simple. Before visiting, fill out your liability waiver online at tubetahoe.com. This allows for paperless transactions and limits time inside of the building (where people are socially distanced). Parking attendants are available to help you find a spot in the adjacent lot or direct you across the street when the lot is full.

Tube Tahoe provides tubes and multiple groomed lanes. Image: Nora Tarte

Gear up and head to the small building to your left. Here, you’ll pay, get a wrist band and pick up any last minute gear you may need. Outside the doors, staff hand out supplied tubes (included with admission price) for riders of all ages. Each tube is sanitized between guest uses and guests are prohibited from bringing their own tubes to the park.

The cost—$45 for those 13 and older, $35 for kids 12 and under, and $15 for children 5 and under—includes two hours on the runs as well as playtime in the surrounding area where patrons can build snowmen, play in their tubes and have snowball fights.

There is a walking path in the middle of the runs where guests can trek to the top, dragging their tubes behind them (each one is on a rope for easy maneuvering). Then, choose a line and hop in. The lines move pretty quickly, especially because most guests aren’t single riders.

You can ride the runs as many times as you want during the two hour timeframe. Staff check wristbands periodically to make sure guests are adhering to the time limits. When you’re done, drop off your tube at the sanitizing station, grab a snack inside and head out.

From Reno, the Tube Park is approximately 1 hour 15 minutes to 1 hour 30 minutes away. It’s about six miles south of the “Y” on Highway 50. Hours of operation are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Check the website ahead of time for snow conditions. If weather isn’t ideal, the park will close sporadically.

Tube Tahoe

3021 US-50, South Lake Tahoe

530-600-2304

TubeTahoe.com