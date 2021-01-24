Burrito meets barbecue

I’ve long heard of the delicious burritos that come out of Butcher’s Kitchen Char-B-Que on South Virginia Street. A perfect marriage of hunky barbecue meats and traditional burrito toppings (oozing sour cream, Spanish-style rice, black or pinto beans) served on a tortilla, golden brown and crunchy on bottom, soft and warm everywhere else. I wasn’t quite sure how I’d feel about this fusion, but the results were something spectacular.

Butcher’s Kitchen Char-B-Que also serves a variety of more traditional barbecue plates including rib racks and tips, smoked meatloaf and pulled chicken. The menu is actually pretty stacked with meaty options and southern sides, such as southern slaw and seasonal roasted vegetables, a namesake chili and mac and cheese made with cheddar and pepper jack.

You can have your meat served up on a sandwich, perhaps filet mignon on a toasted garlic bun or a po’ boy donning 1/3 lb. of Cajun-seasoned bay shrimp atop a bed of southern slaw. Less conventionally, the menu also boasts a variety of burgers and healthier sides like the Ancient Grains Pilaf or Cold Quinoa Salad.

When I came in, however, I was on a mission. I wanted to sink my teeth into one of those famed barbecue-style burritos I kept hearing so much about.

A pile of Southern-style barbecue meat goes into Char-B-Que’s burritos. Image: BK Char-B-Que

The menu offers veggie, chicken, pulled pork, chorizo, beef brisket and trip-tip. Each is served with Spanish rice, beans (pinto or black), cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo. On the side, staff offers you a barbecue sauce of your choice—sweet, hot or regular—served in a small ramekin for dousing bite by bite.

The result is something quite original. All of the traditional flavors are there, but the chicken, for example, is served as big hunks of simmered meat boasting barbecue flavors. Around it, the Spanish rice and sour cream (warmed against the rest of the ingredients) offer up a more traditional experience. As you pour bits of barbecue sauce over the top of each bite, however, the fusion is complete—a truly delectable burrito with all the traditional fixings and a dash of southern charm.

Inside, it’s easy to order. The establishment is counter-serve only, so guests look at the huge menu above the counter, try desperately to choose just one item and order with the staff up front. Then, grab a number and wait for your meal—dine in or to-go style. When you order to-go, the burritos come wrapped in tin foil to keep them warm before being wrapped in a large thick paper, as well.

While you wait or dine in, enjoy a cold beer (locals from Revision available) at the bar or your table. Food comes out pretty fast, making it a good stop for a mid-week lunch.

If you’re looking to serve a large group, there is also a catering menu available or meat by the pound. Don’t forget to ask about the soup of the day or finish your meal with a side of fries (French or sweet potato).

Details

In-person: 7689 S. Virginia St., Ste. N, Reno, NV 89511

Online: Bkcharbque.com

Call: 775-499-5855

Hours: Monday – Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.