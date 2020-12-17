Washoe schools on two-hour delay

Washoe County Schools are operating on a two-hour delay Thursday, Dec. 17. The call was made Wednesday evening based on a winter storm prediction from the National Weather Service and anticipated icy roads and hazardous conditions.

Winter bus stops are in effect.

The two-hour delay affects all students—those engaged in both in-person and distance learning. School meals served at schools and through pickup will be available as usual.

The district reminded area drivers to use caution and watch for students waiting for buses, walking to schools and bus stops at different times and potentially using different routes due to ice and snow.