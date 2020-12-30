New government affairs director appointed at UNR with next legislative session on the horizon

University of Nevada, Reno, President Brian Sandoval today announced the appointment of a new director of government relations and community engagement.

Michael Flores

Michael Flores is a graduate of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas—and of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, from which he earned a bachelor’s in public policy and a master’s in urban leadership.

“I am extremely honored to have been chosen for this position,” Flores said. “The University of Nevada, Reno has established a tradition of excellence and achievement that has been recognized nationally as well as throughout our entire state. I’ve seen and experienced the transformational benefits of higher education first-hand, including the nights I’d accompany my mother, who was a single parent, to her night classes at CSN and UNLV. I couldn’t be happier and more personally humbled to begin working for the oldest institution of higher learning in Nevada.”

Flores was chief of staff for the chancellor of the Nevada System of Higher Education. He has also worked as director of government affairs and communication for the College of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas and was press secretary and senior community liaison for Nevada U.S. Congressman Steven Horsford.

Flores is also founder of the nonprofit Nevada Youth Network, which works with young people in Nevada to prepare them for future leadership roles.

“Michael’s substantial experience in government affairs as well as in strategic community outreach has given him expertise and insight on a broad and diverse range of issues that are central to the future of our University,” Sandoval said in a press release announcing the appointment. “He has a wealth of experience that will help our institution continue to build the bridges of collaboration, both in northern Nevada and throughout the state, that are essential to our success. I’d like to offer Michael a warm welcome to our Wolf Pack Family.”

NSHE Chancellor Melody Rose praised Flores.

“Michael has played a prominent role and provided a guiding voice in many of the initiatives that are critical to NSHE’s mission,” Rose said. “His familiarity with Nevada’s organizational and political landscape, as well as his understanding of constituent needs, have helped NSHE better serve the entire state. I’m very happy about this new and exciting chapter in Michael’s professional life.”

Flores will take on a variety of duties, including representing UNR in working with elected leaders at the federal, state, regional and city level, as well as state agencies such as NSHE. Additionally, he will collaborate with private-sector interests, non-profit organizations and leaders in the community to help further the University’s mission.