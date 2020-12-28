Nevada reports 1,856 additional virus cases

We need your help This Is Reno depends upon your support. Without reader help, we will not be able to continue our reporting efforts at current levels in 2021. Before reading the story below, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. This article is outside of our paywall, provided free of charge, and your subscription helps make that possible. Subscribe

CARSON CITY, N.V. (AP) — Nevada health officials reported an increase of 1,856 confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the total number of known cases to 217,509 since the pandemic began.



Nine additional deaths were reported Sunday, bringing the total to 2,952.



The state’s testing positivity rate remains high, with around 1 in 5 people taking a COVID-19 test getting a positive result.



The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.



For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.