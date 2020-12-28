fbpx
COVID-19

Nevada reports 1,856 additional virus cases

By ThisIsReno
Renown is readying its temporary care area constructed this spring in a parking garage to manage a surge of COVID-19 cases in the community. Image: Trevor Bexon

CARSON CITY, N.V. (AP) — Nevada health officials reported an increase of 1,856 confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the total number of known cases to 217,509 since the pandemic began.

Nine additional deaths were reported Sunday, bringing the total to 2,952.

The state’s testing positivity rate remains high, with around 1 in 5 people taking a COVID-19 test getting a positive result.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

