UNR’s Department of Theater and Dance moves Fall Dance Festival online

The University of Nevada, Reno’s annual Fall Dance Festival moved online this year. In previous years, the dance recital was held on a stage in front of a live audience. However, to shake things up (and conform with public health restrictions) this year the dances were choreographed to be site-specific, performed for passersby and recorded to share with a virtual audience.

Eight dances were presented for the festival, each performed in or around the University’s “Mother Quad,” a large grass area in the center of campus. Choreographers and student dancers were nervous that the campus would be shut down any minute and the festival would flop, but luckily they were able to perform all their dances before the campus closure planned to begin after Thanksgiving break.

I much prefer watching the site-specific version of the festival. The spaces added a lot of unique elements that the choreographers incorporated into the dance numbers. Some dances were performed in open grass areas while others were in cramped staircases. The variety made the show interesting from start to finish.

The costumes were another wonderful aspect of the festival. It helped make areas that are common appear like mystical or creepy settings. It also helped focus to stay on the dancers themselves as they flawlessly performed their numbers.

The performances premiered on Friday, Nov. 20 and are available to view until midnight on Sunday, Nov. 22. Registration is required, but it’s free to watch. Visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fall-dance-festival-2020-tickets-126313582325

Ritual at the UNR Fall Dance Festival

The Details

Death by Committee

Choreographer: Sarah Johnson

Music: Shigeto

Dancers: Masha Boyko, Dwight Jones, Fabian Kaiwi, Amanda Klinger, Abby Rosen, Adelynn Tourondel, and Hanna Walkinshaw

Holding Pattern

Choreographer: Cari K. Cunningham

Music: produced by bes, featuring Rising Appalachia and performances by Bijou Bell, Tashina Habibian, Olivia Knock, and Yahm Steinberg

Dancers: Madison Blea, Kiera Middlebrook, Laura Ryerson, Sydney Tello, and Corinne Undercoffer

Sketti!

Choreographer: Abby Rosen

Music: Louis Prima

Dancers: Cheyenne Baker, Madison Blea, Halie Landers, Jordan Mood, and Brooklyn Walker

The Elemental Tree

Choreographer: Rebecca Vance

Music: Olafur Arnald

Dancers: Halie Landers (North/Fire), Lauren Garner (East/Air), Shannon O’Connor (South/Earth), and Marshall Jones (East/Water)

Rush Hour

Choreographer: Sarah Ziolkowski

Music: Telepopmusik, Angela McCluskey

Dancers: Fabian Kaiwi and Kiera Middlebrook

2/3

Choreographer: Hanna Walkinshaw

Music: Teebs

Dancers: Ozora Cheek and Jordan Moon

Ritual

Choreographer: Nate Hodges

Music: Kings Trail and Ben Lovett

Dancers: Ozora Cheek, Cianna Gransberry, and Brooklyn Walker

Flicker Into a Flame