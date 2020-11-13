fbpx
Home > Featured > UNR to extend leases on private housing facilities until 2022
Featured

UNR to extend leases on private housing facilities until 2022

By Jeri Davis
By Jeri Davis
Damage at Argenta Hall which was damaged by a boiler explosion July 2019. Image: Ty O'Neil

During its Nov. 13 meeting, the Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents heard from University of Nevada, Reno, President Brian Sandoval who came before regents asking for approval to extend a lease agreement with two off-campus housing facilities at which students have stayed while the university is working on repairs to Argenta Hall.

Argenta Hall was damaged by a massive boiler explosion on July 5, 2019. The dormitory was expected to be completed by the summer of 2021. As a result of setbacks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, repairs being undertaken by Clark/Sullivan Construction are now expected to take until 2022.

Sandoval explained to regents that UNR’s insurance company is prepared to cover the costs of housing students at the Uncommon and Canyon Flats housing complexes until repairs are completed. UNR leased these properties at a combined rate of $10.1 million for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Argenta Hall repairs are expected to cost about $42 million, only a fraction of the university’s maximum benefit amount of $100 million.

Repairs to Argenta Hall are expected to resume in mid-January.

Regent Lisa Levine asked Sandoval if there were guarantees that students would not be evicted from Canyon Flats or Uncommon prior to completion of the repairs. Sandoval said they would not.

This Is Reno reached out to UNR to confirm that sending students home for the semester as the university transitions to full-distance learning would not affect insurance coverage of the leasing costs.

According to UNR Vice President of Student Services, Shannon Ellis, “Insurance covered Wolf Pack Tower (Eldorado Resorts) when we vacated in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They have been amazing through all of this and understand when things are beyond our control. There is no risk of insurance not covering things.”

Jeri Davis

Jeri Davis came to Reno from rural Nevada in 2004 to study anthropology at the University of Nevada, Reno. In 2012, she returned to the university for a master’s degree in journalism. She is the former associate and news editor of the Reno News & Review and is a recipient of first-place Nevada Press Association awards for investigative and business reporting. Jeri is passionate about Nevada’s history, politics and communities.

Related

Job recruiters boosting presence at UNR

COVID-19 rapid test has successful lab results, research moves to...

UNR will go online following fall break due to COVID-19...

Washoe County enters month seven of pandemic, surpasses 10,000 case...

UNR and other state schools face continued budget uncertainties amid...

Health district urges UNR students to “understand” their role as...

Share via
Send this to a friend