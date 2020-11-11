Public asked to help “stuff a bus” for needy children on Friday

The annual Children in Care Stuff A Bus Drive-By Donation Drive is scheduled from 3 to 7 p.m. Nov. 13 at Target, 1550 E. Lincoln Way in Sparks.

Those planning to donate are asked to remain in their vehicles and drop off items at the Regional Transportation Commission bus in the Target parking lot.

New winter attire, including jackets, gloves, socks, blankets, sweatpants and sweatshirts, boots and gift cards, among other items are being sought. Donations will go to foster and adoptive children. Washoe County Human Services Agency currently serves almost 800 children in care.

The Human Services Agency will take donations to the Family Engagement Center, which is the main site for ongoing support to families throughout the winter months.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all donations will be sanitized prior to being handed out to children in care.

“Our Family Engagement Center is the focal point for family connection,” Ryan Gustafson, children’s services division director, said in a statement. “Our ultimate goal is to protect children and reconnect them with their families when it’s safe to do so. Our children in care are foster and adoptive children who have been through so much. Receiving a new coat, sweatshirt or a warm article of clothing goes a long way in letting them know people in our community do care.”