Smoky skies trigger distance learning Oct. 1

Washoe County School District wrote this morning in an email to students, parents and teachers that schools will be conducted by full distance learning today, Oct. 1. According to the email, dense smoke in the region has elevated air quality levels “above 150 on the Air Quality Index Scale and into the unhealthy range.”

Teachers will be reaching out to students and families to teach distance learning plans, the message said.

The district has already imposed distance learning days due to smoke and poor air quality a handful of days this school year. Reopening and safety plans in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic require increased air circulation in school facilities, and smoky air prevents the district from enacting that portion of the plan.