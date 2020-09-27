fbpx
Featured

Free lunch for Washoe County students through end of 2020

By ThisIsReno
school lunch
USDA Photo by Bob Nichols.

The adage goes, “There ain’t no such thing as a free lunch.” But the Washoe County School District is testing that notion. With a waiver issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the district can now provide free meals—both breakfast and lunch—to  students through Dec. 31, 2020.

The meals are available for students engaged in full time distance learning as well as those on hybrid A-B schedules and in the classroom full time.

“We know it is absolutely imperative that our students have access to nutritious meals every day in order to maximize their ability to learn and grow,” said Lianka Soliz, director of WCSD Nutrition Services.

According to a statement from the school district, students at elementary schools will receive daily meals as usual. Those students in middle and high schools on a hybrid schedule will receive meals at school and a breakfast and lunch pack at the end of the day to take home for the following day.

Students engaged in full time distance learning will receive a seven-day meal pack with breakfasts and lunches. Any child under 18, regardless of whether they’re a student at WCSD or not, is eligible for the meals. Distribution begins Sept. 29.

Schedules and locations for distribution are available on the WCSD website at https://www.washoeschools.net/Page/15053

Families are asked to reserve their free meals using this form: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=D59Rsb8tIU6_NKaGzpdYimSiYO2XJmFNu2RklIi7ogtUODFTNjE1QUxKWkI1S0NZV1BNVFJYRTlGWi4u

