Dickson Realty vice president Christopher Galli named chair of the advisory board of the College of Liberal Arts (sponsored)

Dickson Realty is pleased to announce that Christopher Galli, Broker and Vice President of Relocation, has been named Chair of the Advisory Board of the College of Liberal Arts at the University of Nevada, Reno. Elected to this role by his fellow board members, Galli will lead efforts to advance the college and promote its major initiatives such as community outreach and fundraising over the next two years.

“I am thrilled that Chris will serve in this role as he has an extensive understanding of the importance and value of liberal arts and how dedicated supporters of a college like ours can enable us to fulfill our mission,” said Debra Moddelmog, Dean, College of Liberal Arts. “He knows how important fundraising is for higher education to build our programs, departments and projects, support our students and faculty, forge long-standing connections with our constituents and communities and enhance our reputation.”

Galli, a Reno native, joined Dickson Realty in 2010 as a REALTORⓇ and has been consistently ranked as a top performing broker/salesperson in northern Nevada. He is a member of the Dickson Leadership Team, working with local and national corporate clients on their relocation efforts. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Vassar College which he credits with helping him develop as an independent thinker who can identify issues, research solutions and create concrete plans to solve them.

Art on display at the John and Geraldine Lilley Museum of Art in the School of Arts

“My liberal arts education changed my life. It provided the foundation and opportunity to make my life anything I wanted, before I had any idea what I wanted, and to continue to adapt as the world changes,” said Galli. “I was able to get that education only because of huge financial assistance from the College and its donors and have since been committed to raising money, as well as awareness, for the liberal arts. I’m excited to work closely with the College and the dean to make the greatest impact I can.”

In addition to his role on the advisory board, Galli established the Christopher Galli Art Acquisitions Endowment to build and enhance the collection of art for public display at the John and Geraldine Lilley Museum of Art in the School of Arts.

“As Dean, I rely on the advisory board’s collective wisdom, experience, knowledge, generosity, creativity and foresight. Chris’s depth in these areas make him the perfect person to lead our board,” said Moddelmog.

Nancy Fennell, Chief Executive Officer for Dickson Realty, is also a member of the advisory board.

“Chris and Nancy are unwavering advocates for the liberal arts and the role they continue to play in educating our young people to become informed citizens of our democratic society,” said Moddelmog. “I feel very fortunate that they are so committed to our college.”

For more information, or to get involved with the College of Liberal Arts, contact Chris Galli at [email protected]

