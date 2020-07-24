fbpx
News

Reno increases fines for property offenses

By Carla O'Day
Reno council members on Wednesday revised the city’s municipal code on fines for property offenses to bring them in line with the Nevada Revised Statutes, which were adjusted by the state legislature last year.

Fines are increasing to $1,200 for the receiving, possessing or withholding stolen goods.

“Once you get over $1,200, it’s a crime involving theft, which turns into a gross misdemeanor or felony,” City Attorney Karl Hall said.

Other offenses that will carry the same penalty are:

  • Petit larceny
  • Defrauding proprietors of hotels, inns, restaurants, motels, trailer parks, and taxicab drivers
  • Embezzlement
  • Obtaining property, services under false pretenses

“All of these items change our code to come into compliance with Nevada law,” Hall said.

Misdemeanor property offenses were last increased in 2012 from $250 to $650.

