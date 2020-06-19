Reno Restaurant Week in full swing

The inaugural Reno Restaurant Week kicked off June 17 and continues through June 24. If this is your first time hearing about this tasty event, you’ve been missing out.

Reno Restaurant Week is a community event designed to support local food and drink establishments and comes at a time when dining out has taken on a distinctly new flavor—social distancing and servers in masks.

Octopus Salad at Arario for Reno Restaurant Week. Image: Kylie Masznicz

Despite this, nearly 60 restaurants in Reno, Sparks and Carson City have signed on to participate. Three local charities, Reno Ice, STEP2, and Veterans Guest House, will also receive a portion of all proceeds.

So, how does one support local restaurants and donate to charity at the same time? First, check the https://hungryinreno.com/restaurantweek/ website to see which local restaurants are participating. This is a great excuse to revisit an old favorite or an opportunity to discover new places.

When you arrive at the restaurant, let your server know you are there for Reno Restaurant Week. An exclusive Restaurant Week menu will be given to you. These menu items are only available for this week – so don’t hesitate to go!

I went to Arario Midtown with some friends to try out the new menu. We all had the best time trying new foods and tasting some wine. They offered two Restaurant Week options: a grilled octopus salad or coreano di cozze, each paired with a glass of wine. We even received a coupon for some free drinks – an unexpected bonus.

It is that easy to participate in Reno Restaurant Week, feel good after chowing down on a good meal and knowing your money is going to a worthy cause.