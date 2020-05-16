fbpx
PODCAST: How the City of Reno is responding to complaints about businesses during the pandemic

By Bob Conrad
People are still dying from the coronavirus disease in Washoe County, but many businesses are starting to reopen. That’s a big change that comes with some new rules. For this show, Lucia Starbuck interviews Arlo Stockham from the City of Reno about what the city is doing to make sure businesses follow the rules during the COVID-19 pandemic.

