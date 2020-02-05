VIDEO: Nevada’s Economic Forecast (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

University of Nevada, Reno College of Business Dean Greg Mosier gives the welcome and introductions at the Vision 2020: Nevada Economic Forecast held last week. This video features a presentation on the national economic forecast from Elizabeth Laderman, Senior Outreach Economist from the Economic Research Department, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

