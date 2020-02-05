VIDEO: Nevada’s Economic Forecast (sponsored)

fbpx
University of Nevada, Reno College of Business Dean Greg Mosier gives the welcome and introductions at the Vision 2020: Nevada Economic Forecast held last week. This video features a presentation on the national economic forecast from Elizabeth Laderman, Senior Outreach Economist from the Economic Research Department, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of ThisisReno. Want to promote your business, event, or issue? Consider a sponsored post.

