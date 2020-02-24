Chad Hallert joins Foundry as Chief Digital Officer (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Foundry, an award-winning full-service marketing agency, has announced the expansion of its digital services with the addition of digital marketing expert Chad Hallert. As Chief Digital Officer, Hallert will oversee the digital, social and web departments and will partner directly with clients to reimagine and optimize their digital capabilities and performance. This is a new position for the agency.

“We always want to provide our clients with expert-level work across all of our service lines. Beyond being a wonderful person, Chad is an accomplished strategist and thought leader in the digital space,” said Jim Bauserman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Foundry. “Adding him to our team perfectly rounds out our fully-integrated service offering. We couldn’t be happier.”

Prior to joining Foundry, Chad built and oversaw high performing digital marketing teams on both the agency and client side and was the lead digital strategist for a variety of global clients, including several Fortune 500 brands.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled about joining this team and continuing to build on the great work being done,” said Hallert. “I have long admired the work and culture Foundry has built and am looking forward to uniting these talented teams across digital strategy.”

Hallert’s notable accolades include being named a winner of the Direct Marketing News’ 40 Under 40 and HSMAI’s Top 25 Extraordinary Minds in Hospitality Marketing. Widely published, he has provided expert commentary to Mobile Marketer, Internet Retailer and Chief Marketer. Hallert has appeared as a featured speaker at the eTourism Summit, Nevada Governor’s Global Tourism Summit, BrightEdge Global Insights Tour, Lyris Future Vision Email Marketing Conference, and multiple AMA, AAF and NCET events. He also teaches courses on digital marketing at the University of Nevada, Reno.

About Foundry

Foundry has more than 20 years in business as an integrated advertising, marketing and strategic communications agency for tourism, gaming, retail, government and non-profit industries. Formerly known as the Bauserman Group, the firm is a market leader in digital marketing, media planning and buying, advertising, brand development, interactive, special events and promotions, social media and public relations. For more on Foundry, visit www.FoundryIdeas.com.

