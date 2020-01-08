Speakers announced for Humboldt County’s annual economic outlook (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Winnemucca Region Ready to Roar in 2020

Jan. 30, 2020 at Boys and Girls Club of Winnemucca

Winnemucca Futures will present 21 speakers who will share up-to-the minute information and trends on the Humboldt County region’s economic outlook and growth as we roar into 2020.

Winnemucca Futures is presented by the Humboldt Development Authority (HDA), the economic development agency formed by cooperative agreement between the City of Winnemucca and Humboldt County and produced by the Northeastern Nevada Regional Development Authority (NNRDA),

Winnemucca Futures 2020 is set for Thursday, Jan. 30 at the Boys and Girls Club of Winnemucca (1973 Whitworth Way, Winnemucca, Nev.) The format is a fast-paced series of panels featuring topics and speakers who will chart the year ahead. This year’s lineup:

Government & Infrastructure

Alicia Heiser, City of Winnemucca Manager/Engineer

City of Winnemucca Manager/Engineer Dave Mendiola, Humboldt County Manager

Humboldt County Manager Harold Gudmundsen, Owner, Performance Computing/PC Internet

Education & Youth

Dave Jensen, Superintendent, Humboldt County School District

Superintendent, Humboldt County School District Lisa Campbell, Director, Great Basin College Winnemucca Center

Director, Great Basin College Winnemucca Center Chad Peters, Executive Director, Boys & Girls Club of Winnemucca

Workforce & Housing

Jan Morrison, Economic Development Officer, NNRDA

Economic Development Officer, NNRDA Denise Castle, Executive Director, JOIN, Inc.

Executive Director, JOIN, Inc. Aaron West, Executive Director, Nevada Builders Alliance

Area Businesses

Ron Cerri, Owner, Rebel Creek Ranch & Humboldt County Commissioner

Owner, Rebel Creek Ranch & Humboldt County Commissioner Johnny Hargrave, NV Energy Business Development

NV Energy Business Development Demetria Gordon, Owner, Desert Design/Carpet One

Mining Industry

Andy Sholty, Underground Division Manager, Nevada Gold Mines (Turquoise Ridge)

Underground Division Manager, Nevada Gold Mines (Turquoise Ridge) Tracey Thom, VP Investor Relations, Hycroft Mining

VP Investor Relations, Hycroft Mining Greg Gibson General Manager, SSR Mining – Marigold Mine

Cleantech & Renewable Energy

Joan Heredia Senior Manager Project Development, Con Edison Development

Senior Manager Project Development, Con Edison Development Jeff Neri Program Manager, Loon, LLC

Program Manager, Loon, LLC Alexi Zawadzki CEO, Lithium Nevada Corporation

Economic Development Initiatives

Michael Brown, Executive Director, Governors Office of Economic Development

Executive Director, Governors Office of Economic Development Sheldon Mudd, Executive Director, NNRDA

Executive Director, NNRDA Patrick Gray President, HDA Board of Directors

The event kicks off at the Boys and Girls Club of Winnemucca with networking, exhibits, and a continental breakfast at 7:30 a.m. The program begins at 8:30 a.m. and wraps up by 12:30 p.m.

Registration is free. Visit the Winnemucca Futures tab at www.hdanv.org for a registration link. Details on the program and speakers will also be posted. There is no cost to attend, but registration is required so that the food and facilities will accommodate all.

“Winnemucca Futures 2020 will detail our region’s business and employment forecasts, initiatives to bolster our workforce training and attraction, along with unveiling exciting and innovative developments which will address current and future housing needs,” said Patrick Gray, Chairman of the Humboldt Development Authority Board. “Winnemucca Futures encourages community growth, shares business intelligence, and busts some of the myths about rural economic development.”

Winnemucca Futures 2020 is made possible by the following businesses:

Nevada Gold Mines — Founding Sponsor

NV Energy — Premier Sponsor

Sponsors

Nevada Builders Alliance

SSR Marigold Mining

Hycroft Mining Corporation

Performance Computing/PC Internet

Con Edison Development

Supporters

Southwest Gas

Lithium Americas

Humboldt Ford

About HDA and NNRDA

The Humboldt Development Authority with the Governor’s Office on Economic Development through the Northeastern Nevada Regional Development Authority (NNRDA). NNRDA represents a six-county region along Interstate 80 and US HWY 95 and is the third largest regional development authority in Nevada, covering over 50,000 square miles of opportunities. For more information contact: Jan Morrison, Economic Development Officer Northeastern Nevada Regional Development Authority; jan@nnrda.com or (775) 217-0602

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of ThisisReno. Want to promote your business, event, or issue? Consider a sponsored post.