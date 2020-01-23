fbpx
Home > News > Politics > #Election2020 > Koble fired up in second run against Amodei
#Election2020

Koble fired up in second run against Amodei

By Don Dike Anukam
By Don Dike Anukam

It’s the start of a new year, and one political race that naturally is going to be a focus in northern Nevada is the second Congressional District which pits — for the second time — incumbent Mark Amodei against democratic hopeful Clint Koble.

The district is fairly conservative due to its size and spread across the state. It spans from Elko County in the eastern side of Nevada to Washoe County in the west.

Koble ran unsuccessfully in 2018 as a first-time candidate, and he’s already been very active on the campaign trail for November’s election. From town halls, parades and presidential candidate visits to debate watch parties, Koble has been busy since his 2019 announcement about running again against Amodei.

Koble has been holding town halls throughout northern Nevada focused on issues such as gun control, education and a living wage.

He said he sees “incomes in our state [that] don’t match the cost of housing and living.” 

If elected, Koble said he will fight to raise the minimum wage. 

On education, Koble supports universal pre-kindergarten “so every child has a strong start and a fighting chance. Children deserve access to a quality education, regardless of their zip code.” 

He also supports raising teacher pay. 

Koble said he “is running an above-the-line campaign, with a campaign team that reflects the diversity of Nevada, built of teachers, veterans, LGBTQ+ individuals, professionals, Nevadans of color, working parents, retirees and small business owners. 

“It’s not enough to carry the Democratic talking points,” he added. “You have to have pragmatic solutions and address the challenges that we face.”

At the moment it appears that Koble and his campaign’s efforts are preparing for a long haul as election year 2020 begins in earnest. 

Read our interview with Amodei that ran in December

Don Dike Anukam

Don Dike-Anukam is a Reno native attending college in northern Nevada. He has been involved in activist politics for 15 years on and off, and has been involved in multiple campaigns in multiple positions in that time. He also was a college radio political, news, and talk-show host covering a range of stories from hostage standoffs, fires, interviews, and public speeches.

Related

Amodei sounds off about big issues

RESPONSE: Amodei is Accessible, Accountable (Opinion)

Koble Announces Another Run at Amodei

VIDEO: I’m a Nevadan (Sponsored)

VIDEO: Clint Koble, Democrat for Congress (Sponsored)

From The Left: Participating in Our Democracy (Opinion)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* This Is Reno only publishes comments by those who include real first and last names. Anonymous comments and comments using fake names will not be published. By using this form, you agree to abide by our commenting policy found linked at the bottom of this page, and you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.

Send this to a friend