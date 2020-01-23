Koble fired up in second run against Amodei

It’s the start of a new year, and one political race that naturally is going to be a focus in northern Nevada is the second Congressional District which pits — for the second time — incumbent Mark Amodei against democratic hopeful Clint Koble.

The district is fairly conservative due to its size and spread across the state. It spans from Elko County in the eastern side of Nevada to Washoe County in the west.

Koble ran unsuccessfully in 2018 as a first-time candidate, and he’s already been very active on the campaign trail for November’s election. From town halls, parades and presidential candidate visits to debate watch parties, Koble has been busy since his 2019 announcement about running again against Amodei.

Koble has been holding town halls throughout northern Nevada focused on issues such as gun control, education and a living wage.

He said he sees “incomes in our state [that] don’t match the cost of housing and living.”

If elected, Koble said he will fight to raise the minimum wage.

On education, Koble supports universal pre-kindergarten “so every child has a strong start and a fighting chance. Children deserve access to a quality education, regardless of their zip code.”

He also supports raising teacher pay.

Koble said he “is running an above-the-line campaign, with a campaign team that reflects the diversity of Nevada, built of teachers, veterans, LGBTQ+ individuals, professionals, Nevadans of color, working parents, retirees and small business owners.

“It’s not enough to carry the Democratic talking points,” he added. “You have to have pragmatic solutions and address the challenges that we face.”

At the moment it appears that Koble and his campaign’s efforts are preparing for a long haul as election year 2020 begins in earnest.

—

Read our interview with Amodei that ran in December.