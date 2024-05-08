Online pre-order sales open for Great Basin Community Food Co-op’s annual seedling sale (sponsored)

Mark your calendar for our in-person event May 18

Online pre-order sales are now open for the Great Basin Community Food Co-op’s Annual Seedling Sale.

The community-rich event will be held Saturday, May 18th at 8 a.m. to noon at 240 Court Street.

Attendees will walk through Court Street, either picking up their various seedlings by the farmer they purchased from or can browse and shop as they go (or both)! And if you’re hungry, the Foodshed Café, located on the second story of the Great Basin Community Food Co-op and just steps away from the event, will be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner serving organic, local burritos, hot sandwiches, and more.

While seedlings can be purchased in person the day of the event, it is strongly encouraged people pre-order, as many varieties sell out. All information about the event and purchasing online is located on our website.

“What’s unique about our Seedling Sale is 100 percent of the sales and profits are retained by our participating farmers,” says Moore. “This is our way of helping them get a great start on their growing season, a little cash flow, which in turn helps us pour back into our grocery store and the betterment of our local food system.”

