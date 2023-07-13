USA Today withdraws public records lawsuit against UNR

Gannett’s USA Today withdrew its public records lawsuit against the University of Nevada, Reno. The withdrawal of the suit came shortly after it was filed and with little explanation.

“Pertaining to records, the University did not produce any records in regards to the petition,” UNR’s Scott Walquist said.

Amy Pyle with USA Today said UNR, as it originally claimed in its response to a public records order placed by the news agency, did not have records it requested.

​​”There were no responsive records, so we withdrew our request,” Pyle said.

The USA Today last month filed the lawsuit.

It was seeking letters of reference for former UNR Athletics Director Doug Knuth.

UNR refused to turn them over or admit whether the records existed, the suit alleged.

“USA TODAY investigative reporter Kenny Jacoby submitted [a public records] request to UNR that sought ‘copies of any and all letters of recommendation/reference written for Doug Knuth by any UNR employee since January 1, 2021,” the lawsuit claimed.

“UNR Operations Coordinator Mr. Lewis Beck responded, ‘If any such letters exist, they would have been written by individuals acting in their individual capacities, not as University employees, and would not constitute public records.’”