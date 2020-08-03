Teachers’ union files OSHA complaint against school district for unsafe work conditions

Support This Is Reno We are reporting daily on how the coronavirus is impacting the Reno area. This coverage is outside of our paywall, provided free of charge. Please help us continue by becoming a subscriber so that our reporting will continue. Subscribe

This Is Reno received copies of an email sent today to members of the Washoe County School District’s union, the Washoe Education Association (WEA), by the union’s leadership—President Natha Anderson and Executive Director Tom Strauss.

The email told members that the WEA had filed an OSHA complaint with the state of Nevada’s Industrial Relations Office requesting an investigation of Washoe County School District for unsafe working conditions.

“We have consulted with our legal counsel and with our leaders with the Nevada State Education Association. This is one of the legal courses of action we are taking to protect our members,” Anderson and Strauss said. “All of our members want to return to teach,” whether through the distance learning or in-person model.

The letter also acknowledges that the union knows some of its members would prefer to return to teach in person.

“[H]owever, we continue to feel strongly that an injury to one WEA member is an injury to all WEA members,” their letter read. “The WEA cannot sit back and wait for in-person classes to resume on August 17th, and for members to get sick with COVID-19.”

In response to having been “inundated” with communications from “members who are concerned about returning to teach in person,” the email said the WEA was calling upon its members to share those same stories with the WCSD Board of Trustees, its Superintendent Kristen McNeill and to news media outlets.

It advised members to use their personal email accounts, not WCSD designated accounts, and to only send their emails to the board of trustee members “who are your representatives, as sending it to more than two members of the [Board of Trustees] can sometimes create issues of who should be replying to the letter.”

The email also explicitly stated that it should not be taken as a publicity stunt.

“Too often decisions are made by our elected leaders and others that negatively impact the work of our educators, and we just deal with it, we take it,” the email read. “This is very different, since this decision deals with our health and safety.”

The complaint to OSHA came after school trustees last week voted to reopen schools.

In speaking with This Is Reno, several WCSD teachers have said that they work well beyond the hours negotiated in their contracts and questioned how the district might function were they to adhere to those hours strictly. The letter from the WEA to its members noted those negotiated contract hours and that one of the things it has “continually advocated for when it comes to the reopening plan is the need to adhere to the contract.”

WCSD said a number of its teachers and personnel are eager to return to work.

Asked during a Monday press conference held shortly after This Is Reno received screenshots of the WEA email, Governor Steve Sisolak said he expects local school districts to keep teachers and students safe and that the state had provided personal protective equipment for schools.

WCSD’s spokesperson said the district had not received a copy of the complaint.