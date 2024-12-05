Veterans groups seek volunteers for military, civilian events

Three major organizations that assist with veterans’ events and funerals in northern Nevada are seeking new members to bolster their ranks.

The Nevada Veterans Coalition, the Patriot Guard Riders and the Northern Nevada All Veteran Honor Guard have seen a gradual decrease in their membership over the years.

Rich Crombie, spokesman for the Fernley-based coalition, said the organization assists with military funerals at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in addition to presenting the colors at other events such as Memorial Day in late May, the Vietnam Veterans Remembrance ceremony in March and the Camos to Classroom scholarship dinner in mid-November.

Crombie said coalition members aren’t required to be veterans, but they should be a member who supports the military. He said the funeral detail shows the deceased veterans the respect they deserve.

“The beauty of this is you get a uniform, and you receive the training,” Crombie said. “There’s not a set schedule. We understand people work, and you can give us whatever time you can.”

Crombie said the NVC honor guard may be requested to preside at three to four services a week.

“It can be some times more or some times less,” he added. “It’s on a volunteer basis. Whether you’re doing flags or doing rifles, there are many aspects.”

Crombie said attending a military service at the state’s second largest veterans’ cemetery is very fulfilling.

During the year, he said the coalition attends three important events beginning with Memorial Day, the 9|11 ceremony and Wreaths Across America, which is the second Saturday in December this year.

“We like you to be here on those three days,” he said.

Crombie said other organizations invite the coalition to present the colors at Fernley Chamber of Commerce events, the Reno Aces baseball game or special events.

The coalition’s membership, said Crombie, comes from many communities in western Nevada ranging from Carson City and Reno to the west, Fallon to the east and Hawthorne to the south.

For information, call 775-575-6842 or email [email protected].

Patriot Guard Riders

James Sheble, Nevada assistant state captain for the Patriot Guard Riders (PGR), said his organization complements the honor guards and their tributes to a fallen comrade or remembrance. Founded in 2005, the PGR not only honors military veterans but also first responders.

Although many members are veterans, Sheble said the PGR encourages anyone who has a love and respect for veterans and first responders to join the riders. He said many members ride motorcycles as escorts for funerals and different events, but that is not a prerequisite for joining.

Sheble served in the U.S. Navy on river patrols through the humid, steamy jungles of the Mekong Delta in 1966-67. The Patriot Guard Riders parade the colors before a military service at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley. Nevada News Group file photo

The riders may provide a flag line at different events such as the welcome home arrivals at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport for Honor Flight Nevada travelers to parading the colors at military funerals, ceremonies at the Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza located at the Sparks Marina and monthly unaccompanied services at the NNVMC.

Like other organizations, Sheble said the PGR membership is aging. Recently at the Community 4 Veterans fundraiser in August, Sheble said the PGR signed up 10 new members.

During the annual Vietnam War Remembrance ceremony in late March, Sheble said the PGR had a major role in honoring those who served in Southeast Asia a half century ago.

Since the PGR is a national organization, Sheble said volunteers may sign up on the universal website for the organization, https://patriotguard.org/. There’s a button to click for membership information, which is free. From that selection, Sheble receives a report from the interested individuals.

The PGR will attend the Dec. 14 Wreaths Across American ceremony in Fernley.

All Veteran Honor Guard

The Northern Nevada All Veteran Honor Guard is sponsored by Carson City’s American Legion High Desert Post 56. The non-profit honor guard presides at services at no cost to the family. The qualifications for belonging to the guard include members who have served in the military and are available on weekdays. The group does not provide services on Sundays.

If potential members are interested in joining the honor/color guard or would like to observe them, contact guard commander Jim Jackson at 775-443-8507.

The honor guard provides funeral, memorial and commemorative services throughout the communities of northern Nevada, Lake Tahoe, Truckee and other areas as requested. Family members may ask the funeral home to contact the honor guard directly for their participation.

According to the organization’s webpage, the honor guard’s full complement consists of a commander, chaplain, a fire commander, seven riflemen, four flag folders, a bugler and a bosun piping (if the deceased is former Navy or U.S. Coast Guard).

The color guard attends numerous veteran events throughout the year.