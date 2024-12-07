VA launches outreach campaign to enroll veterans in health care

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has launched a nationwide outreach campaign aimed at enrolling all eligible veterans in VA health care, including an estimated 10,771 veterans in Nevada who served in Vietnam, the Gulf War, Iraq and Afghanistan.

The campaign follows growing concerns among veterans about health challenges potentially linked to repeated blast exposures, such as mental health issues and thoughts of suicide. These exposures include low-level artillery blasts, improvised explosive devices, missile launches and heavy fire. VA researchers are studying the long-term health impacts of blast exposure, prioritizing the issue since the initial reports.

Veterans who enroll in VA health care can access specialized screenings and treatments for blast-related health concerns. Veterans from specific deployment periods and locations are eligible for care based on their service, without needing a health condition tied to their deployment.

“We take Veteran concerns about repeated blast exposure very seriously and are studying this matter urgently to learn more about potential health impacts,” said VA Secretary Denis McDonough. “While we do that, we don’t want Veterans to wait—they should enroll in VA health care today to get full access to primary care, mental health care, regular screenings, specialty care and more.”

In 2022, the PACT Act expanded eligibility for VA health care to veterans exposed to toxins and hazards. Veterans who served in Vietnam, the Gulf War, Iraq, Afghanistan or any post-9/11 combat zones, as well as those exposed to toxins during training or active duty, are now eligible for direct enrollment. Others may qualify based on income or VA disability benefits.

The new outreach is part of VA’s largest campaign in history, launched after President Joe Biden signed the PACT Act into law. Since then, more than 835,000 veterans have enrolled in VA health care, marking a 37% increase. Over 900,000 veterans have upgraded their priority groups for fewer copays, and more than 4.4 million have applied for disability compensation benefits.

Eligible veterans can enroll in VA health care by visiting VA’s enrollment website or calling 877-222-8387.

Source: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs