State veterans services department relocates Reno office

The Nevada Department of Veterans Services is relocating its Reno office during the first week of December.

NDVS Director Mary Devine said the department’s new, larger facility is located at 9400 Gateway Drive, east of Interstate 580 and next to the South Reno Athletic Club. The easiest route to the new office is to take the South Meadows Parkway exit, head east about a quarter-mile, and then turn left onto Gateway Drive for another half-mile.

“We are moving because we are tucked away. Nobody can find us,” Devine said, explaining that the current office isn’t the easiest to locate.

For the past decade, the NDVS has operated a small Northern Nevada office at 6630 S. McCarran Blvd.

“We’ll be in a much bigger building,” Devine said, adding that the new facility’s 7,000 square feet will be able to accommodate more veterans. “We can turn it (the additional space) into a veterans center.”

Devine said, for example, that various veterans organizations will be able to use the space for meetings or training if they don’t currently have a building.

The first-year director is also looking to the future. “The long-term goal is we would have every representative from every state service that supports veterans in that space,” she said.

The NDVS will continue to assist veterans and their families, including active-duty service members, National Guard members, and Reserve members living or working in Nevada, as well as their families, caregivers, and survivors.

According to the NDVS, “the move will not impact or change email addresses, phone numbers, or fax numbers of those working within Reno headquarters, which includes members of the executive team, human resources, finance, and IT.”

The office’s telephone number is 775-688-1653.