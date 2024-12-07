Sorrow at Pearl Harbor 83 years ago

Surprise bombing of key naval installation plunges U.S. into war against Japan

Eighty-three years after a Japanese surprise attack rattled the serenity of a Sunday morning Dec. 7, 1941, at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, the country annually remembers the sacrifices and resolve to defeat Japan and its Axis partners primarily Germany and Italy.

On this day, a grateful nation remembers those who died. In the Silver State, residents honor the sailors and Marines who served on the USS Nevada. The attack destroyed or partially destroyed many of the naval and other military installations on Oahu, the principal island of the Hawaiian chain.

Congress declared war the following day, Dec. 8.

Every year on Dec. 7, a memorial pays homage to the sailors and Marines who died aboard the battleship USS Arizona on that Sunday morning. Hundreds more died on other ships on Battleship Row including the California, Maryland, Nevada, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia.

The Utah, a converted target ship, was docked on the other side of Ford Island.

On the other side of Oahu, it was at Kaneohe that the first Japanese aircraft were shot down at the former air station (now a Marine Corps base). During the attack, 17 sailors and two civilians were killed. At the base’s entrance, an Iwo Jima Memorial, a smaller replica of the one built in Washington, D.C., was erected. An attack map of Dec. 7, 1941, is displayed at Kaneohe. Steve Ranson photo

Meanwhile, following the raid on Oahu, the USS Nevada built up enough steam, left its mooring and attempted to reach the ocean. The Japanese bombs proved so deadly that the ship’s officers, fearing the blazing and listing Nevada might capsize or sink in the channel, decided to beach her on the hard sea bottom.

Two hours after the beaching, however, the Nevada floated free as the tide rose. The Japanese planes had returned to their six carriers offshore, and harbor tugs were able to move the shattered Nevada and beach her a second time on the sandy bottom of Waipio Point adjacent to a cane field.

Fires continued to burn aboard the Nevada until 11 p.m. During this period the injured and dead were transported ashore by launches from nearby ships and shore stations. Two Nevada crewmen were subsequently awarded the Medal of Honor and 15 received the Navy Cross for heroism during the attacks.

Charles T. Sehe, who became a sailor in November 1940 with his parents’ permission, served on the USS Nevada from Jan. 18, 1941, to July 31, 1945. Sehe, the longest-serving sailor on the Nevada, died this year on Nov. 3. Fellow sailor Richard Ramsey, at the age of 101, is believed to be the only surviving crew member of the huge warship.

The Nevada earned her first of seven battle stars during World War II on Dec. 7 and the second battle star at Attu in the Aleutian Islands May 11-30, 1943. She earned a third battle star on June 6, 1944, by destroying Nazi bunkers for the Fourth Infantry Division at Utah Beach. She earned two more battle stars in Europe before returning to the Pacific Theater. The Nevada earned her sixth and seventh battle stars by destroying Japanese gun emplacements when Marines captured Iwo Jima and Okinawa in 1945.

Markers in the harbor now show the positions where a number of battleships moored along Ford Island were heavily damaged after the surprise attack carried out by two waves of Imperial Japanese aircraft. Of the four vessels that sank, the USS Arizona endured the most casualties, with 1,177 sailors and Marines, the majority of whom became entombed in the battleship’s cold steel casket.

Three sailors who grew up in Nevada but were serving on the USS Arizona also did not return home — Richard Eugene Gill, seaman first class Richard Walter Weaver and Eric Young. Their bodies were never recovered from the USS Arizona. Their names can be found on a war memorial aboard the USS Arizona Memorial and at the USS Arizona Memorial Gardens at Salt River, next to the spring training facility for both the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies.

Gill attended schools in Wells and Reno and earned his diploma from Montello High School. According to the USS Arizona Mall Memorial, Gill’s father worked for the railroad and his mother was a homemaker. When Gill enlisted in the Navy in 1940, his family lived in the small Eureka County ranching community of Beowawe, where he worked as a grocery clerk. A memorial at Pearl Harbor honoring the USS Arizona was constructed over the battleship, which was sunk on Dec. 7, 1941. Steve Ranson photo

Born in Fallon, the 18-year-old Weaver enlisted in the Navy on Nov. 27, 1940, and performed the duties of standing watch and serving as a gunner while on the ship. His parents were Ray Rhese and “Marge” Lois (McCuistion) Weaver. Ray Weaver, a veteran of World War I, gave his son permission to enlist. Only years later did Weaver’s father learn his son had been kicked out of school for arguing with his teacher.

According to information from both the Reno Gazette and Nevada State Journal, the young sailor “had been sweet” on Wanda Temple, who also lived in Fallon. After he left Fallon, they traded letters. Coincidentally, Wanda’s family moved to Honolulu in October 1941 because of her father’s employment. Once on Oahu, the Temple family invited Weaver and his Navy friends to dinner every Sunday evening.

According to newspaper accounts 54 years after Pearl Harbor, Temple called Weaver “a handsome boy-doll in a sailor suit” and “I’ve never adored anyone as much.”

Temple married after World War II ended, and the article said she named her only child Richard. According to Weaver’s record, he earned the following awards posthumously: Purple Heart, American Defense Service Medal with Fleet Clasp, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal with star and the World War II Victory Medal.

Three words summed up Young: “Big, jolly and likeable.” After Young’s death aboard the USS Arizona, the Reno Evening Gazette described him as a popular young man who graduated from Reno High School in 1934 and then attended the University of Nevada for two years. Another Reno newspaper, the Nevada State Journal, called him popular and active. He pledged the Sigma Nu fraternity west of the campus and also played on the freshman football team. Young was born in San Diego on Sept. 6, 1916.

Attending the University of Nevada kept him close to his father, James, a psychology professor. His mother, though, died in 1931. Young left Nevada after receiving an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy and graduated in 1940.

The 1940 yearbook described Young as a young man of the West:

“An unfailing sense of humor coupled with an above-the-average mentality have enabled Eric to remain himself in spite of a rigorous academic training. At heart he is still a lad of the ‘Wild West.’ He can be recognized from afar (you’ll hear him before you see him) by his characteristic laugh, which more than once has sent whole theaters into hysterics. Never too busy to refuse help to anyone, Sandy has pulled many a plebe through the intricacies of steam and math. Though he has had a hand in lacrosse and football, crew is his sport. Who knows, you might have to row a battleship home some day, eh Eric?”

Young was commissioned an ensign at graduation.

This reflection on the attack on Pearl Harbor may be found in “Legacies of the Silver State: Nevada Goes to War” written by newspapermen Steve Ranson, Ken Beaton and David C. Henley. They tell of the war’s events and of the men and women who fought during World War II. To learn more or to purchase a copy, visit https://legacies-of-the-silver-state.square.site/. All proceeds go to Honor Flight Nevada.

The end of World War II in both Europe and the Pacific occurred 79 years ago. As a project to honor as many heroes and events as possible, The Nevada Appeal, Lahontan Valley News and the Nevada News Group have published numerous articles on local veterans who served during World War II.

Sources:

Fallon Eagle, Fallon Standard, Reno Gazette, 1940 Naval Academy yearbook, “Battleship Nevada, The Epic Story of the Ship that Wouldn’t Sink”