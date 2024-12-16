38.1 F
School trustees select holiday card competition winners 

By: Kelsey Penrose

Date:

The Washoe County School district Holiday Card Competition returned for its 14th year with more than 800 student entries. The competition allows artwork including paintings, drawings, photography or computer-generated designs in four categories based on grade level: K-2, 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12. 

The four winners from each category will have their artwork represent WCSD’s “warmest holiday wishes to the community” through both electronic and printed cards. 

The K-2 finalists are: 

Elliette Reeves, a first grader from Inskeep Elementary School, was a finalist in the K-2 category with their submission featuring Santa Claus and a very cozy cat. 

Violet Oakes, a second grader from Gomm Elementary School, was a finalist in the K-2 category with their submission of a happy, ornament-laden reindeer. 

Kinsley Wuest, a second grader from Melton Elementary School, was a finalist in the K-2 category with their submission of a snowy moonlit town. (Winner)

The Grades 3-5 finalists are: 

Kaylee Song, a fifth grader from Gomm Elementary School, was a finalist in the 3-5 category with their submission of an ornament on an evergreen containing a wintry cottage scene. 

Sawyer Tohlen, a fourth grader from Gomm Elementary School, was a finalist in the 3-5 category with their submission of a reindeer pulling a WCSD school bus. 

Emma Vale, a fourth grader from Beasley Elementary School, was a finalist in the 3-5 category for their submission of three ornaments hanging from a watercolor Christmas pine. (Winner)

The Middle School finalists are: 

Scarlett Corbett, a seventh grader from Billinghurst Middle School, was a finalist in the 6-8 category for their submission of a reindeer beneath mistletoe. (Winner)

Natalie Orellana Rodus, a sixth grader from Swope Middle School, was a finalist in the 6-8 category for their submission of a WCSD school bus being driven by a gingerbread bus driver. 

Idanna Ledezma, a sixth grader from Vaughn Middle School, was a finalist in the 6-8 category for their submission of a wintry, candle-lit window sill. 

The High School finalists are: 

Oliver Chism, a sophomore of AACT, was a finalist in the 9-12 category for their submission of happy holiday mice boarding a school bus. (Winner)

Ximena Lopez-Padilla, a sophomore of Reno High School, was a finalist in the 9-12 category for their submission of a snuggly penguin.

Burgandi Turley, a sophomore of Spanish Springs High School, was a finalist in the 9-12 category for their submission of a border collie wrapped in Christmas lights. 

Kelsey Penrose is a proud Native Nevadan whose work in journalism and publishing can be found throughout the Sierra region. She received degrees in English Literature and Anthropology from Arizona State University and is currently pursuing a Masters in Creative Writing with the University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe. She is an avid supporter of high desert agriculture and rescue dogs.

