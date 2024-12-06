Research finds ‘Indigenous’ grows in popularity among Native youth

By Alex Gonzalez, Public News Service

A new survey of Native American teens and young adults highlights a growing preference for the term “Indigenous” rather than being referred to as “American Indian.”

Researchers from the Aspen Institute’s Center for Native American Youth surveyed close to 1,000 Native Americans younger than age 24 across nearly 240 different tribal affiliations. Nevada is home to 21 federally recognized tribes and 28 separate reservations.

Cheyenne Runsabove, associate director of youth programs at the center, said the term “Native American” is still dominant.

“Fifty-three percent of Native youths prefer the word ‘Native American,’ and only 7% prefer the word ‘American Indian,'” Runsabove reported. “We continue to see that 7% going down, and what we continue to see uptick is the word ‘Indigenous.'”

The report, called “Center Us,” also found many Native youths are apathetic toward U.S. elections and disappointed in the rate of change. It also found Native youths who feel culturally educated are four times more likely to see themselves as capable of making a difference than those who do not.

Just over half of Native youths on reservations reported feeling their culture is respected by people beyond their family, compared with 28% in small towns and 33% in cities.

Runsabove emphasized for Native youth, culture is identity.

“Language, history, stories, connection to land; all of those things are at the core of identity for Native youth,” Runsabove explained. “We have to be mindful of their true cultural identities.”

The survey noted big differences between young people in urban areas versus reservations, when it comes to the availability of culturally informed health care, after-school programs, and money for college. While 80% of Native youth in cities have access to high-speed internet, the figure falls to less than 60% for those living on reservations.