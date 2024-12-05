Reno tattoo shops give back to kids in need

Several area tattoo shops have joined forces to benefit youth living in motels this holiday season.

The Motel Kids Benefit is a community-driven effort to gift winter essentials and toys for kids living in Reno’s downtown motels. The children who benefit are part of the Washoe County School District’s Children in Transition (CIT) program.

Until Dec. 18, people can drop off new beanies, gloves, socks and toys for children ages 5-17 at Aces Tattoo, Evolution Tattoo and Lasting Dose Tattoo.

The tattoo shops aren’t only acting as drop-off spots for the goods, however. The artists are also donating their time.

Every donor receives a raffle ticket to be entered for one of the following prizes: one of three $500 tattoo gift certificates, one of three $250 tattoo gift certificates or exclusive shop swag.

In lieu of a gift, raffle tickets will also be sold for $20 with all of the money used to purchase needed items for the kids.

“Jake [Griffin, an artist at Aces Tattoo], and I are passionate about giving back to the community, particularly to children,” said Grace Tecson, one of the event’s organizers and Griffin’s fiancée. “Having both grown up in families that faced financial challenges, we deeply understand the emotional journey many children experience, especially during their teenage years.”

Some of the inspiration for this event came from Griffin, who, while working at Aces Tattoo in Midtown, said he sees the kids who live in motels out and about often.

Tecson said that while providing them with needed items and holiday presents is a big goal of the fundraiser, it’s also important that these children feel they matter and are being thought of while navigating a difficult situation.

For those who win gift cards, there is no limit to the artists available. All artists at all tattoo shops are participating, meaning the winner can choose their artist of choice.

The tattoo shops often collaborate on community projects specifically benefiting children. This includes the very first Motel Kids drive in 2021, where they packed and delivered 183 backpacks for boys and girls between the ages of 4-12 living in local motels, as well as a surplus of more than 200 extra bags and boxes of socks and underwear. They worked with Rechelle Groves Murillo and Lexie’s Gift to dole out the additional items.

In addition, the raffle raised $2,680 that was donated to the CIT program to fund additional undergarment purchases as well as bus passes for children to use to and from school and to counseling appointments.

Aces Tattoo and Grace Tecson will also be serving a Christmas breakfast on Dec. 23 for kids and teens living in downtown Reno. The event will serve free food for kids and young teens only, offer sugar cookie decorating and provide face painting and other activities starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Seigel Suites Nevadan at 133 N. Virginia St.

“Our goal is to support organizations that ensure resources directly benefit children and programs in need, rather than primarily covering administrative costs,” Tecson said.

All donated items must be new and can be dropped off at any participating shop during business hours. Drop-off locations are listed below:

Aces Tattoo

675 S. Virginia St., Reno

Lasting Dose Tattoo

888 S. Virginia St., Reno

Evolution Tattoo

1092 S. Virginia St., Suite D, Reno