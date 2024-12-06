Reno police sergeant arrested on charges of domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon

Reno Police Sergeant Vincent Robles was arrested Nov. 27 on charges of domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon. Reno Police Chief Kathryn Nance said Robles was off duty.

“On November 27, 2024, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) notified the Reno Police Department (RPD) of a domestic violence investigation that occurred within their jurisdiction involving an RPD sergeant who was off duty at the time of the incident,” she said. “Upon notification, RPD immediately removed the sergeant from duty and initiated an internal affairs investigation.”

Reno Police Sergeant Vincent Robles caught on video in downtown Reno by Sacramento Community Watch: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/yuLH92j2K8A

WCSO, RPD and the district attorney’s office would not provide additional information or mention Robles’ name. “The sergeant was later arrested and booked into jail by WCSO,” Nance added. “Due to the internal affairs investigation, RPD cannot release any additional information about the personnel matter at this time.”

WCSO completed an investigation into the incident but still refused to provide any public records in the case. Law enforcement agencies have told district court judges they only release information about crimes once investigations are completed. An unnamed WCSO employee said records would not be released until the case has “been adjudicated.”

When asked for details on the case, District Attorney spokesperson Kendall Holcomb said, “The Sheriff’s Office made an arrest and, like any case, our office is reviewing the matter to make an appropriate charging decision.”

Nance said her officers are held to high standards. “We hold all members of our department to the highest professional standards and expectations and will continue cooperating with the WCSO in their investigation,” she said.

This Is Reno also reported this week that a former RPD officer is facing a federal indictment, allegedly for taking explicit images off the phone of a woman he pulled over. An RPD detective was recently sued in federal court for alleged civil rights violations, after a wedding photographer was arrested. She said she was not even in the state when crimes she was charged with occurred.

“It remains an open secret that police domestic abuse is a widespread and deeply entrenched problem,” a 2022 report by Fatherly notes. “Though data on police domestic violence is not only notoriously difficult to gather but also skewed by a culture of silence and intimidation, it suggests that police officers in the United States perpetrate acts of domestic violence at roughly 15 times the rate of the general population.”

If you or someone you know is in danger, contact the Domestic Violence Resource Center 24-hour hotline: 775-329-4150.