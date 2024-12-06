Reno police chief highlights challenges, goals

Reno Police Chief Kathryn Nance on Wednesday presented to City Council members and discussed challenges and achievements for the police department, including staff shortages, issues she’s fixed and policy updates. Nance took the reins of the department in January 2023 after former Chief Jason Soto retired.

When Nance assumed the role, she said there were a number of issues within the department that needed attention. Outdated policies, she said, required immediate updates.

“We had a lot of outdated policies,” she said. “What happens when we have outdated policies? It means that our officers don’t really have clear direction on what to do. And when we create new policies, we say, OK, now you know what is expected of you because there’s a policy that dictates their performance.”

Nance said they’re now taking on the next step of the policy update, which is a revamp of every single RPD policy and procedure.

“I have SWAT team members doing one of the most dangerous jobs in the police department using helmets that were expired.”

She said it “takes a lot more time now to be the police” compared to 2009, in part because of body-worn cameras, and there is a higher level of expectation that police are “using technology for its intended purpose,” which she said increases the time it takes officers to handle calls for service.

These requirements, she said, have probably doubled the time an officer would take to make an effective arrest since 2009. When it came to challenges she and her officers face, Nance discussed several she has dealt with since taking the position. Despite being funded every year by the council, Nance discovered that every single one of the SWAT team’s helmets were two years expired simply because no one had ordered them.

“That is an abomination,” Nance said. “I have SWAT team members doing one of the most dangerous jobs in the police department using helmets that were expired. I was asking these officers to make entry into houses with violent felons and very dangerous situations with expired equipment.”

Nance said they were funded every single year in the budget, but for some reason, the helmets had just never been purchased. “That was corrected within a month,” she said.

The department also has an outdated SWAT vehicle, but thanks to council approving additional funding, they should be receiving a replacement in August 2025. Nance said she didn’t learn until about six months ago that the department does not have a mobile command post.

“Every police department in the world that I know of has a mobile command post, and we do not have one,” Nance said. “I won’t tell you the story publicly how I found out, but I was not happy.”

She said she is now looking for grants or other mechanisms of funding to provide a mobile command post. As far as achievements, Nance said the department has reduced its vacancy rate to only 4%, while other departments can have between 25% and 50% vacancy rates.

“They deal with encampments, they deal with trespassing, they deal with issues that we’re seeing arise from that.”

In 2009, the city had 383 sworn personnel, and they’ve been working to rebuild that number since the recession. “It should be important to note that out of that sworn personnel, that is everybody from my receipts that are getting ready to go to the academy to me,” Nance said. “So every layer in that, that is 361 total.”

There are 32 officers currently in some form of training. The last academy graduated 18 “bright new shiny faces” that Nance said she is excited to get into the training program, and RPD recently hired three employees who already had police training: one from the Washoe County School District, one from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Office and a prior retiree who wanted to return to the field.

There are 16 current vacancies in the department for police officers. Nance said other achievements include enhanced leadership training and ensuring RPD sergeants meet regularly for leadership training. The department has also undergone a large reorganization.

“We have assistant chiefs and we have captains that are responsible for their own divisions,” Nance said. “They’re making decisions, they’re budgeting items and they’re ensuring those things—like expired SWAT helmets—don’t happen.”

She said the department has also improved its records management by reviewing how the city clerk’s office functions and investing in implicit bias and procedural justice training. “It’s really important for officers to understand when they’re out doing enforcement and using their own discretion to write tickets, why are they doing things?” Nance said. “Why are they stopping people? What is happening? We really want to make sure that they have all the training needed.”

Downtown patrols increased

Expanding downtown patrols has been a major achievement for the department, Nance said. A downtown walking team was deployed in October. It includes five officers and one sergeant, along with the Community Action and Outreach Officers, which consist of four officers and one sergeant who work Monday through Thursday. City Council considers increasing police, security downtown

Those officers primarily deal with unhoused individuals, Nance said. “They deal with encampments, they deal with trespassing, they deal with issues that we’re seeing arise from that,” she said. “They do a lot of other things too that I don’t want to detract from, but that’s a lot of their focus in the downtown area right now.”

They also now have the Nighttime Mobile Engagement Team, who operate primarily on bikes Wednesday through Saturday from 2 p.m. to midnight. Two officers were also deployed in the downtown area specifically for traffic enforcement, stopping both drivers and pedestrians violating traffic laws, she said.

Central patrol officers work 24/7, but they’ve adjusted schedules to ensure overlap coverage and that they’re deployed at the right times based on the recent matrix study, especially given the department is short 24 officers for patrol. “We adjusted [officer hours] by about 30 minutes earlier so that they were deployed in the field when that call volume started to rise, in an attempt to decrease the call volume,” Nance said.

They also deploy supplemental patrols during special events, such as the recent tree lighting downtown, bar crawls or summer art events. Nance said they’ve started partnering with local businesses to increase camera coverage of the downtown area.

“This is all in an effort to really improve community confidence and to make sure people not only are safe when they’re downtown, but that they have the perception that they’re going to be safe when they’re downtown,” Nance said.

Council members claim to be unaware of problems

Mayor Hillary Schieve.

Mayor Hillary Schieve said she was surprised to hear about some of Nance’s challenges, especially that the department doesn’t have a mobile command post. Nance said the department did have one at some point that “was probably really good at the time” when it was purchased in the ’80s, but it eventually died, and “we just got rid of it, and there was no plan to replace it.”

She said officers were using pieces of paper and whiteboards during critical incidents to provide information, and Nance said she was very bothered by it. “The fact that we don’t have one shows our officers that other places have them and we don’t,” Nance said.

Council member Meghan Ebert asked where the money allocated for SWAT helmets had gone since it hadn’t been used to purchase the helmets as budgeted. Nance said it was “being used for other things,” but that she couldn’t tell her specifically as “certain line item budget items might get moved around for different things.”