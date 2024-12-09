Reno events to check out this week (12/9/24) Christmas shopping, candlelight music and breakfast with the North Pole boss

Christmas Season is in full swing this week. Check out our picks of this week’s recommended events below. We have holiday-themed events all over the region with plenty to choose from.
Besides the highlights below, more listings are available on our full calendar. More details are provided below. Are you hosting an event? Get it published here (free and paid options are available) to be considered for next week’s events preview column.
Please confirm event details with venues before attending, as schedules may change or events may be canceled. This Is Reno is not responsible for the accuracy of calendar listings, as we do not write or edit them.
Sponsored events
- Ken Ludwig’s The Three Musketeers at Reno Little Theater. The story, set in 1625, begins with D’Artagnan heading to Paris in search of adventure. Along with D’Artagnan goes Sabine, his sister, the quintessential tomboy. Sent with D’Artagnan to attend a convent school in Paris, she poses as a young man—D’Artagnan’s servant— and quickly becomes entangled in her brother’s adventures.
Editor’s picks
- 4th Annual Sparks Museum Craft Fair: This year’s Craft Fair promises an array of handmade treasures, including one-of-a-kind holiday gifts, bath and body products, beautifully crafted candles, original artwork, jewelry and more. Whether you’re searching for the perfect gift for a loved one or something special for yourself, the fair offers a diverse selection of handcrafted goods. Friday and Saturday at the Sparks Museum & Cultural Center.
- Candlelight: Christmas Carols on Strings: Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Reno. Discover the music of Christmas Carols on Strings under the gentle glow of candlelight. Friday at The Theater.
- Life Size Land of Candy: Step into the game, Land of Candy. Move through the colored squares to make your way to Candy Castle. This game can be played with 2-6 players and is available during library hours on a first come, first serve basis. Daily at the Northwest Reno Library.
- Breakfast With Santa: Experience a magical morning filled with holiday cheer. Bring the whole family to enjoy a delicious scratch-made breakfast and get a photo with Santa Claus himself. Saturday at Schussboom Brewing Company.
- Ornament Making for Adults with Makers Paradise. Join Makers Paradise at Reno Public Market for some festive crafting. Bring your partner or friends, get creative, and enjoy the spirit of the holidays. Take home what you make. Friday at Reno Public Market.