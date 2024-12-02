Reno events to check out this week (12/2/24) The Phil with a “twist,” Buttcracker and holiday harmonies

This week’s lineup of Reno events has a tried and true theater production, lots of lights and music that will surely put you in the holiday spirit. Check out our picks of this week’s recommended events below.

Besides the highlights below, more listings are available on our full calendar. More details are provided below.

Are you hosting an event? Get it published here (free and paid options are available) to be considered for next week’s events preview column.

Please confirm event details with venues before attending, as schedules may change or events may be canceled. This Is Reno is not responsible for the accuracy of calendar listings, as we do not write or edit them.

Ken Ludwig’s The Three Musketeers at Reno Little Theater. The story, set in 1625, begins with D’Artagnan heading to Paris in search of adventure. Along with D’Artagnan goes Sabine, his sister, the quintessential tomboy. Sent with D’Artagnan to attend a convent school in Paris, she poses as a young man—D’Artagnan’s servant— and quickly becomes entangled in her brother’s adventures.

Editor’s picks