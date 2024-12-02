Reno events to check out this week (12/2/24) The Phil with a “twist,” Buttcracker and holiday harmonies

This week’s lineup of Reno events has a tried and true theater production, lots of lights and music that will surely put you in the holiday spirit. Check out our picks of this week’s recommended events below.
- Ken Ludwig’s The Three Musketeers at Reno Little Theater. The story, set in 1625, begins with D’Artagnan heading to Paris in search of adventure. Along with D’Artagnan goes Sabine, his sister, the quintessential tomboy. Sent with D’Artagnan to attend a convent school in Paris, she poses as a young man—D’Artagnan’s servant— and quickly becomes entangled in her brother’s adventures.
Editor’s picks
- Reno Phil presents Spirit of the Season: The dazzle of circus arts meets the excitement of Spirit of the Season in this special performance. Cirque stars tumble, soar and delight while your Reno Phil Orchestra & Chorus, along with special guests, perform holiday and symphonic classics. Friday – Sunday at the Pioneer Center.
- Brüka Theatre’s Little Miss Büttcracker: “The Buttcracker” is back at Brüka to celebrate the holidays with this original parody of the classic Nutcracker and twist it into a cross between “Little Miss Sunshine” and “Dance Moms.” Opens Friday with dates throughout December.
- Laser Shows at the Planetarium: Enjoy amazing musical performances from your favorite recording artists, movie soundtracks and holiday themes paired with laser visuals that are out of this world. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Fleischmann Planetarium and Science Center.
- High Desert Holidays featuring High Desert Harmony Barbershop Chorus: A beautiful and fun a cappella holiday show featuring High Desert Harmony and guests. As in years past the chorus will be joined by entertaining quartets and the McQueen High School Mixed Choir. Saturday at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center.
- The Magic Mouse Show: Prepare for an enchanting afternoon at Restless Artists’ Theater with a mesmerizing performance of “The Magic Mouse Show.” This show is filled with magic for kids that parents will enjoy too. Learn about Magic Mouse’s rivalry with a cat, be amused by her pet worm, and find out if she can conjure a big block of cheese. Saturday, Dec. 7 and Dec. 14 at Restless Artists Theater.