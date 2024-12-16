Reno events to check out this week (12/16/24) Take on team trivia, see the Mouse King and sway to some blues, jazz and soul.

This week, many music events celebrating Christmas cheer are on the docket. Check out our picks of this week’s recommended events below. We have holiday-themed events all over the region with plenty to choose from.
Sponsored events
- Quest Counseling & Consulting’s Evening on the Green. This event offers a special opportunity for 150 guests to come together for an elegant dinner, an exciting auction and heartfelt recognition of our partners. Quest Counseling provides comprehensive substance use and mental health services for children, adolescents and adults offering individualized, trauma-informed counseling.
Editor’s picks
- DJ Trivia Night at Reno Public Market: Get ready to test your smarts at DJ Trivia. Grab your friends and put your heads together for this team-based trivia night. There will be drinks flowing at the bar and all the good eats you could want while you rise to the trivia challenge. Thursday at Reno Public Market.
- A Chamber Music Christmas: A festive selection of works arranged for voice and small ensemble as a part of Trinity Cathedral’s Pipes on the River concert series. Featuring works by Bach, Brahms, Elgar, Frank Martin, Eric Thiman and others. Friday at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral.
- A.V.A. Ballet Theatre and the Reno Phil’s The Nutcracker: The stage at the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts will be alive with a sugar plum fairy and dancing mice as A.V.A. Ballet Theatre presents the annual Nutcracker Ballet. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts.
- The Allman Betts Family Revival: The Allman Betts Family Revival is a yearly celebration that features a diverse lineup of musicians playing blues, Americana, country and rock music to honor the Allman Brothers Band’s catalog. Friday at Grand Sierra Resort.
- Reno Jazz Orchestra Presents “A Very Soulful Christmas” Featuring Tasche: From the most inventive yuletide grooves to straight-up soul and funk, the orchestra will present a family-friendly evening of big band holiday-themed music with a funky twist. Saturday at the Nightingale Concert Hall.