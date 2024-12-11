Reno City Council moves over $800,000 in federal funding from Lear Theater to ‘beautification,’ software

More than $800,000 in federal dollars intended for securing and improving parts of the historic Lear Theater won’t be spent on the project. The change follows a lengthy planning and approval process that put the city against a federal spending deadline with no other options but to reallocate the money.

In 2021, President Joe Biden established the American Rescue Plan Act, which allocated $51.51 million to the City of Reno for critical projects. Since that time, the city has funded over 60 projects including budgeting $1 million for the vacant, dilapidated Lear Theater. All funding must be allocated and contracted to specific projects by Dec. 31, 2024.

However, according to Assistant City Manager Ashley Turney, there were numerous delays in the project. To date, just $173,627 has been spent on planning a design, leaving a balance of $827,373.

Turney said “despite contractor interest,” no bids for the project were received by the Nov. 7 deadline, and “there is no time to rebid the project” to meet the funding deadline. The funding switch was discussed at Wednesday’s Reno City Council meeting.

Despite allocating the money to the project in January 2022, design for the project did not begin until February 2024, and those plans were submitted to the State Historic Preservation Office in March 2024. The office’s board must approve the plans because of the Lear’s historic designation.

The state preservation office initially denied a temporary wrought iron fence, which was proposed to surround the property for security purposes, until construction could be completed in June 2024. The theater is currently surrounded with chain link fencing, some of which was recently stolen. More setbacks for beleaguered Lear Theater

In October 2024, a preliminary approval was granted with required revisions, and despite “significant contractor interest during the pre-bid phase,” no bids were received in November.

Instead, staff recommended reallocating the money to contract a human resources consultant to evaluate the city’s new payroll system, purchase AI software described as “ChatGPT with a closed universe of information,” purchase business licensing software and support downtown beautification.

Council member Naomi Duerr said it was “very disappointing” not to receive bids for the Lear but that they “have to accept it.”

She said the state Historic Resources Commission was also very disappointed but recommended stabilizing the Lear by patching holes and making sure the roof doesn’t leak, among other fixes that would prevent the building from falling into further disrepair.

Duerr said she would like to see funds go toward stabilizing the Lear and hiring someone to do a survey and assessment of the property to determine what the community truly wants and needs from it. She said she would also like to see ARPA funds used for the $30,000 funding shortfall for the first phase of the South Reno horse fencing.

Council member Miguel Martinez said he was supportive of staff recommendations and at some point would like to see more city-funded cleanups, especially for e-waste and hazardous material. City officials said in February they did not have the $72,000 needed to host the hazardous waste cleanups.

Council member Meghan Ebert asked if any of the remaining ARPA funding would be going to replenish the contingency fund, which was used to provide trash cans downtown. Council members continue funding downtown cleanup despite frustration with lack of results

Turney said that would not be an allowable use of ARPA funds. However, before Ebert could ask more, Mayor Hillary Schieve cut her off despite Ebert only using around one of her three allotted minutes to ask questions. Schieve had spoken through the remainder of her allotted time.

During her second round of comments, Ebert said ARPA funding should have been used on downtown improvements that previously came out of the contingency funds, especially considering that with winter coming, there could be flooding in the North Valleys and from the river downtown.

Ebert said contingency funding should be reserved for emergencies, and she does not believe it’s financially prudent to invest all of the city’s money in downtown when the emergency funding needs to be replenished. Schieve has been a proponent of many of the projects funded in the downtown core including lighting, “activation” and facade improvements.

The city also used $75,000 from the contingency fund to contract a recruitment firm to replace the city manager. The council instead offered interim City Manager Jackie Bryant the position, and did not review candidates selected by a search firm. Graffiti on the side of the Lear Theater in downtown Reno, Nev. on Oct. 10, 2024. Image: Bob Conrad / This Is Reno

“I’m just really concerned about putting $300,000 into downtown when we should be replenishing our contingency account,” Ebert said.

Turney said city staff is “hesitant with the notion of refilling buckets,” as it could potentially be seen as supplanting by the treasury, and “they’ve given some pretty strong guidelines around that.”

Turney said the funds will be audited, and staff has made sure they’ve put fail-safes in place to ensure the city doesn’t run into any issues with a potential audit. She cautioned council members on doing anything that could be seen as supplanting other city budgets

After a motion was made to uphold staff recommendations, Ebert said she felt the process was a “bait and switch,” as during discussions surrounding the downtown trash cans, the council was advised that they could use ARPA funds to replenish the contingency account.

The motion was passed to reallocate the funds with Ebert voting against it. Council members also approved an additional $70,000 of ARPA funding to downtown beautification and activation efforts for a total of $370,000 contracted to the Downtown Reno Partnership.

Theater condition worse than previously reported

The theater remains closed to the public due to safety concerns, according to a recent announcement by city officials. A safety assessment revealed multiple hazards within the structure, leading to a recommendation against any access to the building for now.

Eric Sparks, who conducted the hazard assessment, said, “We recommend keeping everyone out of the structure until we can perform further structural evaluation and industrial hygiene sampling.”

Concerns include asbestos, lead paint, structural instability, water damage, mold and electrical hazards.

“Many floors and stairwells in the building flex when you walk on them. In the basement, we’ve found that several walls, including some that might be load-bearing, are no longer connected to the trusses or joists,” Sparks found.